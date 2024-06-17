OK Magazine
Sweaty Donald Trump Appears Unwell as He Poses With Supporter: 'Looks Like Elvis Post-Mortem'

donald trump sweaty pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

Donald Trump sparked concerns he's unwell when he posed with a fan recently.

In the photo, posted by Trump critic Ron Filipkowski on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president appeared to be sweaty as he barely alongside a man who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" red hat.

trump ronflipkowski
Source: @RonFilipkowski/x

Donald Trump appeared unwell in a new photo.

Of course, people had a lot to say about the picture. One person wrote, "Looking like 50 percent bronzer, 50 percent embalming fluid moisturizer," while another said, "He really does look like Elvis post-mortem."

A third person asked, "Is anything on that face real? Tan, teeth, hair?" while a fourth added, "There has to be a full ounce of product on his face."

donald trumop sweaty
Source: mega

Donald Trump was accused of putting on too much makeup.

This is hardly the first time Trump, 78, has seemed like something is off.

As OK! previously reported, Trump couldn't think of his physician's name despite going off about how President Joe Biden, 81, needs to take a cognitive test.

donald trunp sweaty
Source: mega

Donald Trump recently mixed up his doctor's name.

“Does everyone know Ronny Johnson? He was the White House doctor and he told me I was the healthiest president he feels in history. So I liked him very much," he said instead of referring to him as Ronny Jackson.

People thought the moment was unforgettable.

“Trump forgets Ronny Jackson's name while attacking Biden for purported cognitive decline,” one X user wrote alongside the video clip, while another said, “Ronny Johnson? The guy was his White House physician. He’s been at tons of rallies. He went to court with him in NYC. He forgot his name?”

As OK! previously reported, Trump’s mistake came after Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, shared his thoughts on the businessman potentially having dementia.

"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," the doctor said of Trump confusing Barack Obama with Biden.

chrissy teigen scared donald trump revenge
Source: mega

Donald Trump has confused people over the last few months.

"If he were to become president, he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dr. Dodes added.

Dr. John Gartner, another medical expert, expressed similar thoughts, stating: "Trump is very manic. He's got all this energy and charisma. But actually, he's more like the Wizard of Oz. He appears strong, but pay no attention to that demented man behind the curtain. Once you pull that curtain away and people see him for who he really is, not strong but so cognitively weak, I would say he's no longer just unfit for the job — he's now incapable of doing the job."

