Nikki Haley Condemns Donald Trump and President Joe Biden Over Their Classified Documents Scandals: 'They Both Knew Better'
Nikki Haley called out Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for their respective scandals involving their alleged mishandling of classified documents on a Thursday, February 8, installment of Hannity.
Trump is currently facing 40 felony counts related to classified files discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Meanwhile, Special Counsel Robert Hur suggested Biden should not face charges for keeping documents of his own due to his age and memory issues.
Following Hur's announcement, Haley pointed out the alleged "double standard" and declared, "The party that gets rid of their 80-year-old candidate is going to be the party that wins."
"It is unbelievably disturbing that they are showing that they see Biden to not have a good memory, that they see him as diminished, that they see that it’s a problem and they point blank say that," she continued. "I mean, this is actually dangerous."
"Look, people make fun of the fact that I say we need to have mental competency tests," she added. "There’s a reason 70% of Americans don’t want to see a Biden-Trump rematch."
"The third thing that bothers me about this is: whether it’s Biden or whether it’s Trump, they both knew better," she claimed. "You know when you work around national security documents, you know what’s not supposed to leave the office."
- Joe Biden's PR Nightmare: President Says 'My Memory Is Fine' After Allegedly Forgetting When His Son Died
- Nikki Haley Calls Out Donald Trump for Focusing on His Legal Woes and 'Hurt Feelings': 'We Need Someone With No Drama'
- 'He's Mentally Declining': Donald Trump Accused of Being 'Unfit to Serve' After Repeatedly Confusing Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi at New Hampshire Rally
"You don’t go bragging about these national security documents," Haley continued. "You don’t go leave them in a garage."
"Whatever it is, both these men knew better, and the arrogance that they both had to think they could walk out with these documents and just not think that there were going to be any repercussions I think is the problem that we have with this," she continued. "So, I mean, look, it’s a disturbing day for America right now, but I think we’ve got some work to do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Biden faced backlash after making a series of blunders, including mixing up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt and allegedly forgetting the year that his son, Beau, died.
One social media user wrote, "If this speech was meant to assuage voters’ concerns about his age and mental state, it failed miserably. It was hard to watch," while another noted, "This is the danger of a live press conference denying problems with mental acuity."