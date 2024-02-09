Nikki Haley Condemns Donald Trump and President Joe Biden Over Their Classified Documents Scandals: 'They Both Knew Better'

"You don’t go bragging about these national security documents," Haley continued. "You don’t go leave them in a garage."

"Whatever it is, both these men knew better, and the arrogance that they both had to think they could walk out with these documents and just not think that there were going to be any repercussions I think is the problem that we have with this," she continued. "So, I mean, look, it’s a disturbing day for America right now, but I think we’ve got some work to do."

