Donald Trump Claims He Dropped 'Weak' Howard Stern 'Like a Dog' After Former Friendship

Split photo of Donald Trump and Howard Stern.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump attended a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on October 9.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Donald Trump mocked Howard Stern in front of his crowd of supporters after the radio personality pledged his vote to Vice President Kamala Harris in a recent interview.

During a Wednesday, October 9, campaign rally in Reading, Penn., Trump said the country still needed a "free and fair press" before bashing Stern's "softball" questions.

Source: @Acyn/X

"I watched the way they asked questions of Kamala [Harris] yesterday. Howard Stern, he's a weak...a weak guy," he told the audience. "It was so ridic—even she was embarrassed. It was like softball [questions]."

"Howard, I knew him very well. I was on his show many times," he continued. "I used to think he was good but then I dropped him. I dropped him like a dog. And his ratings are very challenged. Very challenged."

donald trump dropped weak howard stern dog former friendship
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insulted Howard Stern's interview with Kamala Harris.

That same day, he also took to his Truth Social platform to slam the radio host in a scathing rant.

"BETA MALE Howard Stern made a fool of himself on his low-rated radio show when he 'interviewed' Lyin’ Kamala Harris," he wrote on the conservative social media site. "He looked like a real fool, working so hard to make a totally incompetent and ill-equipped person look as good as possible, which wasn’t very good."

donald trump attacks beta male howard stern made fool kamala harris
Source: @HOWARDSTERNSHOW/YOUTUBE

Howard Stern interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris on October 8.

As OK! previously reported, Harris and Stern criticized Trump following claims in Bob Woodward's upcoming book War that the former president sent a Covid-19 testing machine to Vladimir Putin during the pandemic.

"People in America were struggling to get tests and this guy is sending them to Russia, to a murderous dictator for his personal use?" Harris asked. "That is just the most recent stark example of who Trump is, that he secretly sent Covid test kits for the personal use of Putin of Russia, an adversary to the United States, when he was talking about Americans should be putting bleach in their blood. Think about what this is."

donald trump dropped weak howard stern dog former friendship
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Howard Stern 'weak.'

Harris also suggested Trump is eager to forge relationships with controversial world leaders because he has a "desire" to be a dictator himself.

"Ultimately, I do believe that this is an election that is about strength versus weakness, and weakness as projected by someone who puts himself in front of the American people and does not have the strength to stand in defense of their needs, their dreams, their desires,” she said.

The Trump campaign later denied Woodward's allegations.

