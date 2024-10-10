Donald Trump Claims He Dropped 'Weak' Howard Stern 'Like a Dog' After Former Friendship

As OK! previously reported, Harris and Stern criticized Trump following claims in Bob Woodward's upcoming book War that the former president sent a Covid-19 testing machine to Vladimir Putin during the pandemic.

"People in America were struggling to get tests and this guy is sending them to Russia, to a murderous dictator for his personal use?" Harris asked. "That is just the most recent stark example of who Trump is, that he secretly sent Covid test kits for the personal use of Putin of Russia, an adversary to the United States, when he was talking about Americans should be putting bleach in their blood. Think about what this is."