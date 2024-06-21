'High as a Kite': Donald Trump Mocked for Struggling to Keep His Eyes Open in Latest Video
Former President Donald Trump was mocked on social media after he shared a new video on Truth Social showing him struggling to keep his eyes open while flying on his private plane.
Trump shared a clip of him in the air with a noticeably swollen face and tired eyes as he struggled to speak.
In the clip, he said, "I'm going to Cleveland, it looks like we're doing great in Ohio. We're doing great in just about every state we're in. Every poll number that's coming in is looking good, we're leading just about every poll on a national basis — on a swing state basis — and I'm looking forward to Thursday night."
Vocal Trump critic and Editor-in-Chief of Meidas Touch Ron Filipkowski shared the clip of the convicted ex-president in a post that read, "Dude’s so high tonight he can’t even open his eyes."
Thousands of users commented on the video to make fun of the GOP leader for looking "high as a kite."
One user commented, "He’s top up, that Adderall does wonders for being high if you don’t need it. The more you take the more you want, it’s very addicting."
Another person commented, "Joe Biden needs to immediately agree to drug testing & force Trump's hand. Trump makes Hunter look like a recreational user.
- 'Delusional': VP Hopeful Elise Stefanik Ridiculed for Claiming It's 'Illegal' to Prosecute Convicted Felon Donald Trump
- 'I Didn't Win': Donald Trump Admits He Lost the 2020 Election Before Immediately Backtracking in Newly Released Audio
- Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Donald Trump Has Broken Most of the 10 Commandments After Ex-Prez Voiced Support for Controversial Louisiana Law
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently demanded that Biden should undergo a drug test prior to their upcoming debates in June and September.
The former president accused his political rival of being under the influence during his State of the Union speech in March. However, Biden and his supporters have vehemently denied the accusation.
"I don't know what he's using, but that was not ... hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way, it was the worst address I've ever seen," Trump told Newsmax.
He also brought up the news of cocaine being discovered by the Secret Service at the White House last summer.
"I think what happened, you know, that white stuff, that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine at the White House, I don't know, I think something is going on there," Trump suggested.
The first debate between Biden and Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign was famously contentious, with the Republican nominee repeatedly interrupting and challenging Biden in an attempt to make the Democrat slip-up.
At one point, Trump pressed his opponent on the issue of court-packing, prompting the former vice president to ask, "Will you shut up, man?"
The debate was ultimately considered a victory for Biden by political analysts at the time.