Donald Trump Declares 'Everybody Knew' He Won the 2020 Presidential Election: 'It Wasn't Even a Contest'

"We got millions and millions more votes. We did much better. It wasn’t even a contest," he alleged. "I was telling one of the papers, they said, 'What was the difference?' I said, 'Well, the difference is we did much, much better the second time.'"

"But we had a lot of things happen. We know what those things are," he continued, seemingly alluding to his claims that the 2020 election was rigged by Democrats. "If that didn’t happen, I don’t think and I guarantee you, if the election were a straight election— We won that election. We should have won that election. Everybody knew we won the election."