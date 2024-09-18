Donald Trump Declares 'Everybody Knew' He Won the 2020 Presidential Election: 'It Wasn't Even a Contest'
Donald Trump can't seem to get his story straight.
Despite admitting several times in recent months that he lost the last presidential election, while speaking at a Michigan rally on Tuesday, September 17, he told his crowd of supporters that "everybody knew we won" in 2020.
"So, we all we ran in 2016 and it was amazing. It was amazing. And we won," he said. "We then ran in 2020 and we did much better than 2016."
Trump, 78, claimed "people don't like to hear" that he allegedly "won" and added that he's called a "conspiracy theorist" because of it.
"We got millions and millions more votes. We did much better. It wasn’t even a contest," he alleged. "I was telling one of the papers, they said, 'What was the difference?' I said, 'Well, the difference is we did much, much better the second time.'"
"But we had a lot of things happen. We know what those things are," he continued, seemingly alluding to his claims that the 2020 election was rigged by Democrats. "If that didn’t happen, I don’t think and I guarantee you, if the election were a straight election— We won that election. We should have won that election. Everybody knew we won the election."
As OK! previously reported, Trump also threatened legal action against anyone who may "cheat" in the upcoming 2024 election in a scathing rant posted to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.
"I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a disgrace to our nation!" he said.
"Therefore, the 2024 Election, where votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again."
Despite his insistence he won the 2020 election in Michigan, last month, he admitted to a reporter that he lost.
"This was the last week in office for me because of a horrible, horrible election," he said at the time. "Where I got many millions more votes than I got the first time, but didn’t quite make it, just a little bit short."