or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Declares 'Everybody Knew' He Won the 2020 Presidential Election: 'It Wasn't Even a Contest'

Photo of Donald Trump standing next to flag.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has claimed he won the 2020 election many times over the past four years.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump can't seem to get his story straight.

Despite admitting several times in recent months that he lost the last presidential election, while speaking at a Michigan rally on Tuesday, September 17, he told his crowd of supporters that "everybody knew we won" in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump everybody knew he won presidential election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted in August that he did not win the 2020 election.

"So, we all we ran in 2016 and it was amazing. It was amazing. And we won," he said. "We then ran in 2020 and we did much better than 2016."

Trump, 78, claimed "people don't like to hear" that he allegedly "won" and added that he's called a "conspiracy theorist" because of it.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump everybody knew he won presidential election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed 'a lot of things' happened in 2020 that resulted in him not ending up in the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

"We got millions and millions more votes. We did much better. It wasn’t even a contest," he alleged. "I was telling one of the papers, they said, 'What was the difference?' I said, 'Well, the difference is we did much, much better the second time.'"

"But we had a lot of things happen. We know what those things are," he continued, seemingly alluding to his claims that the 2020 election was rigged by Democrats. "If that didn’t happen, I don’t think and I guarantee you, if the election were a straight election— We won that election. We should have won that election. Everybody knew we won the election."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump threatened legal action against anyone caught cheating in the 2024 election.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump also threatened legal action against anyone who may "cheat" in the upcoming 2024 election in a scathing rant posted to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

"I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a disgrace to our nation!" he said.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump everybody knew he won presidential election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump accused Democrats of 'rampant cheating and skullduggery' during the 2020 election.

Article continues below advertisement

"Therefore, the 2024 Election, where votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite his insistence he won the 2020 election in Michigan, last month, he admitted to a reporter that he lost.

"This was the last week in office for me because of a horrible, horrible election," he said at the time. "Where I got many millions more votes than I got the first time, but didn’t quite make it, just a little bit short."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.