'Moron' Donald Trump Eviscerated for Saying He Doesn't 'Care' About Being 'Nicer' to Women
Another day, another crazy remark from Donald Trump.
While at his rally in Scranton, Penn., the ex-president, 78, told the crowd that he doesn't want a good reputation.
"I don't want to be nice. Someone said, 'You should be nicer, women won't like it.' I said, 'I don't care.' No, they say that. A guy came up to me today and said, 'Sir, you really should be nicer to her. The women won't like it,'" he told the supporters who quickly booed the statement.
Of course, people flooded the comments section with some harsh words.
One person wrote, "Donald cares only about himself," while another said, "Trump trying to lose 99 percent of the women vote." A third stated, "He’s such a moron," while another added, "Why doesn't he just STFU!"
This is hardly the first time Trump has spoken about women during his speeches.
While chatting on The Ingraham Angle, the ex-president claimed women are some of his biggest supporters. "I say to the women, and I think I do very well with the women. It's a lot of fake polling because I say, 'I will keep you safe,'" he said in a video clip, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
- Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying He 'Does Very Well With Women' and Will Keep Them 'Safe' Ahead of 2024 Election: 'A Real Chick Magnet'
- Donald Trump Calls 'The View' Hosts 'Dumb Women' and 'Degenerates' Following 'Lyin' Kamala Harris' Appearance on the Talk Show
- Donald Trump's Wildest Claims and Craziest Rants So Far in 2023
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
People couldn't help but mock Trump, who is a convicted felon and was found liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.
One person wrote, "I don't know a single woman who would even consider voting for this mendacious fool. Not one," while another said, "Trump is not doing good with women. In fact, Melania doesn’t even want to be seen with him."
A third person added, "Donnie, I wouldn't trust you with a Barbie Doll!" while a fourth said, "Keep thinking that, buddy."
"Yea, he's a real chick magnet," a fifth person quipped.
As OK! previously reported, Trump previously ripped apart the co-hosts of The View after they welcomed Kamala Harris onto the show in early October.
“Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES,” he said of Harris, who was asked if she would have changed anything about President Joe Biden's term.
Trump raged, “The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to pick up the story, the dumb women on the show wish they never asked her the question that led to that Election Defying answer, but the Internet is going WILD.”