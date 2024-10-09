or
'Moron' Donald Trump Eviscerated for Saying He Doesn't 'Care' About Being 'Nicer' to Women

donald trump truthful person
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed for saying he doesn't want to be 'nicer' to women.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Another day, another crazy remark from Donald Trump.

While at his rally in Scranton, Penn., the ex-president, 78, told the crowd that he doesn't want a good reputation.

donald trump the view hosts dumb women degenerates kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told the crowd he doesn't want to be 'nicer' to women.

"I don't want to be nice. Someone said, 'You should be nicer, women won't like it.' I said, 'I don't care.' No, they say that. A guy came up to me today and said, 'Sir, you really should be nicer to her. The women won't like it,'" he told the supporters who quickly booed the statement.

Of course, people flooded the comments section with some harsh words.

One person wrote, "Donald cares only about himself," while another said, "Trump trying to lose 99 percent of the women vote." A third stated, "He’s such a moron," while another added, "Why doesn't he just STFU!"

donald trump slammed dancing ymca october remembrance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently brings up women in his speeches.

This is hardly the first time Trump has spoken about women during his speeches.

While chatting on The Ingraham Angle, the ex-president claimed women are some of his biggest supporters. "I say to the women, and I think I do very well with the women. It's a lot of fake polling because I say, 'I will keep you safe,'" he said in a video clip, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

People couldn't help but mock Trump, who is a convicted felon and was found liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

One person wrote, "I don't know a single woman who would even consider voting for this mendacious fool. Not one," while another said, "Trump is not doing good with women. In fact, Melania doesn’t even want to be seen with him."

A third person added, "Donnie, I wouldn't trust you with a Barbie Doll!" while a fourth said, "Keep thinking that, buddy."

"Yea, he's a real chick magnet," a fifth person quipped.

donald trump kept contact vladimir putin leaving white house book
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently criticized the woman of 'The View' for having Kamala Harris on their show.

As OK! previously reported, Trump previously ripped apart the co-hosts of The View after they welcomed Kamala Harris onto the show in early October.

“Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES,” he said of Harris, who was asked if she would have changed anything about President Joe Biden's term.

Trump raged, “The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to pick up the story, the dumb women on the show wish they never asked her the question that led to that Election Defying answer, but the Internet is going WILD.”

