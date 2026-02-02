Donald Trump Accidentally Exposes Cankles Again After Horrifying New Allegations Surface About President in Latest Epstein Files Drop
Feb. 2 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Donald Trump once again inadvertently flaunted his cankles — this time as he plodded down the steps of Air Force One after spending time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend.
The 79-year-old president's bulbous ankles were captured when the wind lifted up his trousers while he descended the AF1 stairs upon arriving back in Washington, D.C., via Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday, February 1.
Donald Trump Gets Mocked for His Cankles
Just weeks ago, Trump was mocked for his bulging ankles after they were displayed in photos at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"Man those things are approaching tree trunk size," one person wrote, while another quipped that they looked "massive."
"Falling apart right in front of our eyes. Brain long gone. Body following rapidly," someone else added. "Can't reach the end fast enough."
Donald Trump Was Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency
The POTUS has displayed his swollen ankles on a number of occasions since taking the Oval Office for the second time last January.
The bulging is believed to be a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, which he was diagnosed with in July 2025.
"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement at the time. "In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today."
Leavitt then read a note from his doctor that stated: "In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."
Sharing the results, Leavitt explained that ultrasounds were performed and "revealed chronic venous insufficiency," which she described as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
13-Year-Old Epstein Victim 'Bit' Donald Trump After 'Being Forced to Perform Oral'
Trump's cankles sighting comes days after he was again named in the latest batch of files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as a part of its investigation into late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Among the three million pages of documents published by the DOJ on Friday, January 30, one extremely disturbing finding claimed a girl was "forced to perform oral s--" on the president 35 years ago when she was just 13.
It was alleged that the young girl "bit" the former real estate mogul during the s-- act. In another document dump, it was alleged Trump flew numerous times on Epstein's private jet.