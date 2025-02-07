Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Promising to Sign Executive Order to End 'Ridiculous' Push for Paper Straws: 'Way to Set Priorities'
President Donald Trump was slammed by critics and some of his own supporters after he announced he would be halting the Biden administration's previous attempts to phase out plastic straws and other single-use plastics by 2027.
"I will be signing an executive order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for paper straws, which don't work," he wrote via Truth Social and shared to X on Friday, February 7. "BACK TO PLASTIC!"
In the comments section, X users criticized the 78-year-old POTUS for prioritizing plastic straws over larger issues, such as the steadily increasing costs of groceries and medication.
One critic sarcastically quipped, "No worries, we can't afford to buy groceries anyways as the price of life-saving drugs and insulin is going up. Way to set priorities," and another added, "Just lower the price of eggs and gasoline, old man."
Another person replied, "Costs are rising. People are getting sicker. But you're focusing on straws. What a farce," and a fourth critic joked, "When you sign so many executive orders in the first two weeks you’re literally left grasping at straws for more to sign!"
Some supporters of the current administration also joined in with their own critical comments.
One X user wrote, "There is too much plastic in the world. I am a Trump support [sic] who supports a return to the old way of utilizing more paper and glass products to keep plastic pollution out of our water."
Another person said, "This is the first thing I don't agree with. Paper straws are just fine and plastic kills birds and fish," and a third noted, "1st dumb move ever from President Trump. Not significant in the grand scheme of things but dumb nonetheless."
Since he officially took office last month, President Trump has been busy signing a number of executive orders spanning a wide range of issues, from hitting back at illegal immigration to banning gender-affirming medical care for minors.
One executive order declared a national energy emergency, and another made sure that the proposed ban on TikTok would not be enforced.
The president is also expected to sign a new order establishing the White House Faith Office very soon, to "empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to better serve families and communities," according to Fox News.