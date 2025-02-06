Roseanne Barr Takes Dig at Donald Trump's Celebrity 'Special Envoys': 'I'm Above All of That'
Former Hollywood sitcom star Roseanne Barr criticized President Donald Trump's appointment of Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone as Special Ambassadors to represent Hollywood.
When Barr was asked whether she would join the president's "special envoys" or form a DEI in Los Angeles, the former TV star said: "No, I'm on my own, baby, I'm above all that s---."
She also recently claimed Trump's inner circle had frozen her out and said she was labeled a "loose cannon."
"I'm not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself. The Trump staff or whoever runs it, they're a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it," Barr told Variety. "It really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?"
The 72-year-old comedian, whose career imploded after she made a series of racist tweets, first pledged her allegiance to Trump's MAGA movement in 2018.
As OK! previously reported, Trump took to Truth Social in January to announce: "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California."
"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" he continued, "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"
Stallone introduced the president at Mar-a-Lago for his first speech after winning the election in November.
Gibson also revealed his support for Trump days before the election and heavily criticized VP Kamala Harris and her leadership skills.
"I know what it’ll be like if we let her in. And that ain’t good. Miserable track record. No policies to speak of. She’s got the IQ of a fence post," Gibson said during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.
Voight has been an outspoken Trump supporter for several years, going as far as to compare the GOP leader to Jesus Christ. Trump awarded the Megalopolis actor the National Medal of Arts during his first presidential term.
As OK! previously reported, Barr is shopping around a new show she's putting together to reignite her TV career. Barr is pitching the show as four to six episodes, which will follow the story and situational comedy of a farmer growing cannabis and magic mushrooms in Alabama while "saving the United States from drug gangs and China."
She described the series as "silly and out there."
"[It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing," she explained. "I live with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm. And they have goats running through their house and stuff. It’s based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii. They save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime and alcoholism. It’s kind of like the Coen brothers thing."
The comedian also hopes President Trump will make a cameo in her new show once it gets off the ground.