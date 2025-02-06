Roseanne Barr Takes Dig at Donald Trump's Celebrity 'Special Envoys': 'I'm Above All of That'

When Barr was asked whether she would join the president's "special envoys" or form a DEI in Los Angeles, the former TV star said: "No, I'm on my own, baby, I'm above all that s---."

She also recently claimed Trump's inner circle had frozen her out and said she was labeled a "loose cannon."

"I'm not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself. The Trump staff or whoever runs it, they're a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it," Barr told Variety. "It really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?"

The 72-year-old comedian, whose career imploded after she made a series of racist tweets, first pledged her allegiance to Trump's MAGA movement in 2018.