Donald Trump's Lawyer Caught LYING: Claims Hush Money Trial Judge Won't Allow Jurors Time Off for Jewish Holiday

Apr. 16 2024, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba was caught falsely insisting that the hush money trial judge refused to allow jurors time off to observe a religious holiday on a recent installment of Fox and Friends First.

Habba told Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus there was "no chance" the embattled ex-prez would be given a "fair trial."

Alina Habba claimed Judge Juan Merchan would not allow jurors time off for religious holidays.

"Remember, just because it’s a jury doesn’t mean that the judge can’t sway them to go one way or another, or make things difficult so that jury selection is impossible," she said. "That’s what’s happening."

"Yesterday, they spent the first few hours doing things that probably should have been done before a jury was waiting," she alleged. "That discourages jurors to want to sit on a panel, and then they come in and they’re told that they can’t get off from Passover if they observe it, and that you’re going to have no break other than Wednesday in the middle of the week."

Donald Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

Habba stated that "messes up everybody’s schedules" and that is why "half of the jurors" at the April 15 court proceedings told Judge Merchan "they could not be impartial and want to walk."

However, it's been reported the judge did not deny potential jurors from observing religious holidays, but told the court there would be "no proceedings on any day or time that conflicts with the religious observance of any sworn juror."

Alina Habba said there is 'no chance' her client will receive a fair trial.

Donald Trump
As for other appeals for time off, such as Trump's petition to attend his son Barron's graduation in May, the judge said he would rule on specific requests at a later time.

Despite the fact that a decision has not been made, as OK! previously reported the 77-year-old ranted on Truth Social that it was "very unfair" he likely wouldn't be able to attend the 18-year-old's big day.

Barron Trump, 18, is set to graduate from high school in May.

"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he wrote on Monday, April 15.

"Something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus 'Biden Case' which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought," he added.

"The Judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending my son’s Graduation," he continued. "Seems very unfair, doesn’t it? But this whole event is unfair."

Mediaite reported the judge's quote about letting jurors observe religious holidays.

