Donald Trump Flashes His Cankles Yet Again While Meeting With World Leader

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During his St. Patrick's Day meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin on March 17, President Donald Trump's visibly swollen ankles (often mockingly referred to as "cankles") made a cameo appearance, sparking widespread public and media scrutiny. As Trump sat in the Oval Office, his pant legs shifted, revealing ankles described as "bulbous" and more inflated than usual. “With his swollen feet tightly wedged into his now-infamous Florsheim dress shoes, the elderly president’s black socks ballooned into a light bulb-like silhouette,” noted The Daily Beast’s Erkki Forster, referring to the black shoes the president gifted to many male cabinet members including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was mocked for sporting the shoes that appeared too big for him.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump showed off his cankles again.

The 79-year-old president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, a condition affecting blood flow in the legs, which may impact his mobility and health perceptions. While he briefly used compression socks, he told the Wall Street Journal he stopped wearing them because he "didn't like them.” Observers also noticed a lingering reddish rash behind his ear and persistent bruising on his hands during the same diplomatic meeting, indicating ongoing health concerns that warrant attention. While the White House maintains he remains in "excellent" or "exceptional" health, recent physical and cognitive observations have fueled ongoing debate.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently has bruises on his hands.

Large purple bruises have been frequently observed on the president's hands. The White House attributed this to frequent handshaking. However, Trump later clarified that he bruises easily due to his daily consumption of 325mg of aspirin, a dose higher than the 81mg typically recommended by his doctors. In late 2025, the POTUS underwent a CT scan at Walter Reed National Medical Center, allegedly to rule out cardiovascular issues. While Trump initially misidentified the test as an MRI, his physician reported the results were "perfectly normal" and showed cardiovascular health comparable to someone 14 years younger. A dark red discoloration on his neck was recently observed during a Medal of Honor ceremony. The White House stated this was a reaction to a prescribed skin treatment, while outside doctors and medical experts speculated it may be more serious.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he's in great health.

Doctors and medical experts have also noted cognitive decline, including psychologist Dr. John Gartner, who noted "clinical signs of dementia," including phonemic paraphasias (mispronouncing or being unable to complete words, like saying "mishes" for "missiles"). Other noted issues include "incomprehensible word salad," trailing off mid-sentence, and a "massive increase" in memory lapses.

Source: MEGA A spokesperson said the president is 'sharpest.'