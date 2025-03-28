Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Alina Habba Tried to Turn Down the President's Job Offer as Interim U.S. Attorney of New Jersey: 'I Was So Happy' at the White House
Donald Trump's legal advisor and former lawyer Alina Habba tried to avoid taking her new position as interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey.
In an announcement earlier this month, the president said he had given Habba the position "effective immediately."
"I was so happy here, and it was surprising," she said of her White House role during a recent interview with Real America's Voice. "I spoke to the president, and I just asked a lot of questions. It was his idea. He's like, 'I think you should do this.'"
"And he's like, 'you're a Jersey girl, like you better do it,'" the president's former personal lawyer shared. "And I said, 'I don't want to leave the White House. It makes me sad.' He's like, 'you're not leaving. You can come back whenever you want.'"
Habba said she hoped to help Republicans win in New Jersey as a part of her new role.
"We could turn New Jersey red," she continued. "And I think New Jersey is absolutely close to getting there. So hopefully while I'm there, I can help that cause."
Ahead of Habba’s swearing-in in the Oval Office, Trump stated she helped "spearhead" the administration's ongoing effort to "defeat the corrupt and grotesque weaponization of our justice system."
"She’ll be as good as it gets," Trump told reporters.
Habba, a New Jersey-based attorney, became a household name in 2021 when she became a legal defender and spokesperson for Trump amid a number of legal battles and criminal charges the GOP leader faced leading up to the 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Habba claimed she and the president had been through "some very dark days" together, when she "lost faith" in the justice system.
"This man kept fighting for America, and I’m just so honored that now I get to fight for the state of New Jersey," Habba said soon after being sworn in. "I will do a good job. I will clean it up. We’re going to make New Jersey great again."
In her RNC speech from Milwaukee back in July, Habba declared she was proud to be a devout Catholic, first-generation Arab American woman and a "feisty Jersey girl" standing against far-left corruption.
She also credited Trump with empowering her journey and inspiring her.
Trump described Habba at the time as a "tireless advocate for justice, a fierce defender of the rule of law, and an invaluable advisor to my campaign and transition team."