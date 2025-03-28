Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Alina Habba Tried to Turn Down the President's Job Offer as Interim U.S. Attorney of New Jersey: 'I Was So Happy' at the White House

"I was so happy here, and it was surprising," she said of her White House role during a recent interview with Real America's Voice. "I spoke to the president, and I just asked a lot of questions. It was his idea. He's like, 'I think you should do this.'"

"And he's like, 'you're a Jersey girl, like you better do it,'" the president's former personal lawyer shared. "And I said, 'I don't want to leave the White House. It makes me sad.' He's like, 'you're not leaving. You can come back whenever you want.'"

Habba said she hoped to help Republicans win in New Jersey as a part of her new role.

"We could turn New Jersey red," she continued. "And I think New Jersey is absolutely close to getting there. So hopefully while I'm there, I can help that cause."