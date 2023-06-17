Donald Trump Attacks Fox News After They Are Dethroned as the Top Cable News Program: 'Bring Back Trump Allies and MAGA'
Donald Trump rubbed salt into Fox News' recent wound!
On Saturday, June 17, the former president took to Truth Social to call out the network after it was reported the conservative TV station had been dethroned as top of the prime-time cable news rankings.
"Well, it's happened, just as I predicted. The Golden Goose that was so beautiful is being slaughtered by Fools. MAGA has left Fox for more promising 'prairies.' Long live the King," the 2024 presidential candidate penned.
"The only solution for Fox News is to bring back Trump Allies and MAGA—Backing No Personality Ron DeSanctimonious has been a disaster…." he insisted, seemingly blaming the network's fall on their lack of support for the ex-reality TV star.
"….Also—Do not broadcast negative ads against Republican and Conservative Candidates by Perverts and Misfits like the Failing Lincoln Project, and others. Roger Ailes never allowed that—And neither should a new and less successful Fox. Big turnoff!" he continued his rant.
"MSDNC and Fake News CNN will never allow positive Republican ads or hit pieces on Crooked Joe Biden. Fox must get smart fast before it's too late. Only 'TRUMP' can save Fox News. It is in freefall!" the father-of-five declared.
According to Newsweek, Fox's 120-week streak on the cable news charts ended on Sunday, June 11, when they were superseded by MSNBC.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Trump has spoken out against Fox News as the network has been going though many changes as of late.
- Tiffany Trump 'Swooping' in to Help Daddy Donald Trump With His Campaign, Source Claims
- Donald Trump Would 'Have to Be Crazy Not to Be Worried' About Receiving Potential 'Life' Sentence, CNN's Chris Wallace Claims
- Donald Trump Yet Again Boldly Claims Joe Biden Will Go Down in History as the 'Most Corrupt and Incompetent' President of the United States
On May 15, the 77-year-old wrote on social media, "Just watching FoxNews. They are sooo bad."
"They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock," he added, referring to his competition for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Ron DeSantis.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The politician then shifted his focus to the channel's falling ratings, saying, "Fox News is way down in the Ratings. After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight against a VERY Corrupt and Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, which just cost them plenty of money, prestige, and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be."