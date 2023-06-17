Donald Trump Attacks Fox News After They Are Dethroned as the Top Cable News Program: 'Bring Back Trump Allies and MAGA'

"Well, it's happened, just as I predicted. The Golden Goose that was so beautiful is being slaughtered by Fools. MAGA has left Fox for more promising 'prairies.' Long live the King," the 2024 presidential candidate penned.

"The only solution for Fox News is to bring back Trump Allies and MAGA—Backing No Personality Ron DeSanctimonious has been a disaster…." he insisted, seemingly blaming the network's fall on their lack of support for the ex-reality TV star.