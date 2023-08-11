Ron DeSantis Claims He Gets 'Attacked' by Donald Trump and the Biden Administration Because He's a 'Threat'
Ron DeSantis continues to face attacks from his political opponents left and right — but he had a positive spin to the constant trolling.
Despite low polling numbers, the Florida governor claimed in a recent interview that the stream of insults were coming because he was a genuine threat to his political rivals in the upcoming 2024 election.
"I get attacked by the left, I get attacked by the Democrats, [Joe] Biden, [Kamala] Harris, the media, [Donald] Trump so I must be somebody that they consider to be a threat," he told Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer. "Because if not, you would kind of just ignore and go on."
DeSantis later revealed that he was hoping that he'd suffer even more criticism at the first Republican Presidential Debate set for later this month.
"Look, when they’re attacking you, that means you’re over the target," he explained. "So, we’re happy to field that and we’ll hold our own."
"At the end of the day, I am running to actually win the presidency and do all these great things," he continued. "I don’t have any other motive. I don’t want to get a cable news deal. I am not trying to sell anything I don’t want a cabinet post."
"We’re running, we’re running to win and we’ve got a record of achievement that I think our voters appreciate, because politicians over promise and under deliver," he told the outlet. "We’ve actually delivered on everything that we’ve promised and over delivered in many respects and that’s what we need in Washington."
"The time for excuses is over. We gotta get the job done. We gotta beat Biden you gotta get in there," he said. "We will do it, because at the end of the day, you know our country is in decline and we need to reverse the decline."
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Slams Ron DeSantis for Claiming Donald Trump Lost the 2020 Election: He's on a 'Downward Spiral'
- Ron DeSantis Acknowledges That Donald Trump Lost the 2020 Election: 'Joe Biden Is the President'
- Smackdown: Kamala Harris Rejects Ron DeSantis' Invitation to Debate Florida's New Black History Curriculum
Earlier this month, Vice President Harris turned down DeSantis' offer to debate Florida's new Black history curriculum. Days prior, former Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway claimed he'd "ruined" his own campaign.
However, few political figures have more insults to sling at DeSantis than Trump himself.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before the Florida politician even announced his presidential bid, Trump regularly slammed him with derogatory nicknames, from "Meatball Ron" to "Ron DeSanctus."
"DeSanctimonious Polls are getting worse & worse as the public gets to know him," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, July 13. "The Democrats would have a field day with Ron. He’s cold as ICE, and only hurting the Republican Party."
DeSantis appeared on NewsNation’s The Hill to discuss the attacks against him.