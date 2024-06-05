'Please Tell Me This Violates His Gag Order': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Commenting on Jurors Not Smiling During Hush Money Trial

The former president, who was convicted on May 30 of 34 counts of falsifying business records, told Newsmax that he was concerned by the jury in his New York trial.

Trump told the outlet, "Mother Teresa couldn't get a fair trial here — I've said that. I never saw a glimmer of a smile from the jury."

"This was a venue that was very unfair — a tiny fraction of the people are Republicans. And it's very unfair, and then we had a judge who was very unfair," he continued.