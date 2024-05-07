Donald Trump Got a 'Little Physical' With Lawyer While 'Scrutinizing' Legal Team's Behavior, Analyst Claims: 'They're Getting an Earful'
Donald Trump is getting agitated around his team of attorneys, according to CNN's chief legal analyst Paula Reid.
While speaking with Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, May 7, Reid revealed the 77-year-old had been more animated and had gotten mildly "physical" with one of his lawyers to signal to her to object.
"We’ve seen, based on a reporters in the court, how upset Donald Trump seems to be, and urging his attorneys to be interjecting more, to object more," Cooper pointed out in the news segment. "I’ve little doubt he is giving them an earful right now about what he wants to see moving forward."
Reid agreed that Trump has been "really scrutinizing his defense lawyers" this past week in court amid his New York hush money trial.
"I saw it yesterday with Todd Blanche's cross of an accounting official from the Trump Organization," the analyst explained of the embattled ex-POTUS' reported behavior. "Trump twisted his entire body and was watching everything Todd said."
"Today, he’s gotten a little physical with Susan Necheles, one of his lawyers, sort of hitting her on the arm, prompting her to object," Reid continued. "He’s had these spirited conversations with all three of them."
"He clearly has a lot of ideas about exactly how this defense should be carried out," she added. "At this point, it’s unclear who will cross Stormy Daniels, but you know, whoever does it, they’re getting an earful from their client right now."
This comes after OK! reported that Trump was spotted allegedly mouthing the word "bulls---" during the adult film star's testimony on Tuesday.
At the time, Daniels had been telling the court about the events that allegedly occurred after she was invited to the businessman's hotel room for dinner back in 2006. She noted their conversation consistently turned to Trump's own accomplishments and she finally had enough when he showed her a magazine with a picture of him on the cover.
"Someone should spank you with that," Daniels recalled telling Trump. "So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him [on the backside] ... I pretty much had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and still not getting my dinner."