Frustrated Donald Trump Appears to Mouth Swear Word After Stormy Daniels Testifies She 'Swatted Him' With a Magazine

donald trump campaigning pp
Source: mega
By:

May 7 2024, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Donald Trump appeared unhappy with certain aspects of Stormy Daniels' courtroom testimony when she took the stand on Tuesday, May 7.

The former adult film star described meeting the embattled ex-prez at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006. She claimed that he invited her to have dinner in his lavish hotel room through a third party, and after some urging from her publicist, she agreed.

donald trump mouths swear word stormy daniels testimony trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared to mouth a swear word in court.

"If nothing else, you'll get a great story," Daniels said the publicist told her at the time. "What better excuse do you have to get out of this dinner than dinner with Donald Trump? It'll make a great story. He's a business guy. What could possibly go wrong?"

However, Daniels alleged when she arrived, their conversations were boring and continuously veered to Trump's own accomplishments. She'd had enough when the former POTUS pulled out a magazine with himself on the cover.

donald trump mouths swear word stormy daniels testimony trial
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels testified in the New York hush money trial on Tuesday, May 7.

"Someone should spank you with that," Daniels recalled telling Trump. "So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him [on the backside] ... I pretty much had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and still not getting my dinner."

According to a news outlet, it was at the mention of the supposed swat that Trump seemingly mouthed the word "bulls---" to himself in court.

donald trump mouths swear word stormy daniels testimony trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to be criminally charged.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
This wasn't the only awkward detail Daniels told the jury during her bombshell testimony. She also claimed she went to the bathroom and came back to find Trump in his boxers and waiting for her.

"That’s when I had that moment where I felt like the room spun in slow motion. 'Great, I’ve put myself in this bad situation,'" she explained. "He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that."

stormy daniels show
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels met Donald Trump in 2006.

They pair ended up having a sexual encounter, which Daniels confessed she left "as fast as I could."

"He didn’t give me anything, he didn’t offer to pay me or give me his cell phone number or anything like that," she added.

Source: OK!

The New York Times reported that Trump allegedly mouthed the swear word during Daniels' testimony of their encounter.

OK! Logo

