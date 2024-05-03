Disgraced Lawyer Michael Avenatti Accuses Key Witness of 'Lying' About Hush Money Payment in Donald Trump's Manhattan Criminal Trial

Avenatti’s tweet from prison on Thursday, May 2, came shortly after Davidson finished testifying in ex-President Trump’s criminal hush money trial in Manhattan.

As OK! previously reported, Davidson, an attorney, negotiated the alleged hush money payments that Trump is accused of making to Daniels and former model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Davidson told prosecutor Joshua Steinglass that the adult film start's initial affair denial was "technically true." He clarified that letters like the one he wrote are a "tactic" used by lawyers to throw the press off a story before it even begins.

Steinglass asked Davidson whether "there was a sexual encounter" between Trump and Daniels. "That was my understanding," the lawyer answered.