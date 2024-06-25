Donald Trump Claims It's a 'Great Badge of Honor' to Be Criminally Indicted

Trump's declaration comes two days before he's set to take the stage with President Biden in their first debate of the 2024 election cycle. In the weeks leading up to the highly-anticipated event, the presumptive Republican nominee has repeatedly suggested that the 81-year-old has been taking illegal drugs.

On Saturday, June 22, he claimed Biden would come to the debate "all jacked up" before asking the crowd, "Whatever happened to all that cocaine that was missing a month ago from the White House?"

