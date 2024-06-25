Donald Trump Claims It's a 'Great Badge of Honor' to Be Criminally Indicted
Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to be criminally indicted and found guilty of a crime — and according to the controversial politician, he is proud of it.
The embattled businessman took to Truth Social on Tuesday, June 25, to wildly proclaim that he was protecting the American people with his snowballing legal woes.
"Every time the Radical Left Democrats, Marxists, Communists, and Fascists indict me, I consider it a GREAT BADGE OF HONOR," he wrote on the conservative social media platform.
"I’m being indicted for YOU. Never forget — our enemies want to take away MY freedom because I will never let them take away YOUR freedom!" he alleged. "They want to silence ME because I will never let them silence YOU."
Trump continued his tirade of anti-Democrat rhetoric by insisting, "In the end, they’re not after me, they’re after you—and I’m just standing in their way!"
"From the very first day that we take back the White House from Crooked Joe Biden, I believe we are going to have the four greatest years in the history of our Country!" the 78-year-old concluded.
Trump's declaration comes two days before he's set to take the stage with President Biden in their first debate of the 2024 election cycle. In the weeks leading up to the highly-anticipated event, the presumptive Republican nominee has repeatedly suggested that the 81-year-old has been taking illegal drugs.
On Saturday, June 22, he claimed Biden would come to the debate "all jacked up" before asking the crowd, "Whatever happened to all that cocaine that was missing a month ago from the White House?"
As OK! previously reported, a small bag of the illicit substance was found in the White House in summer 2023, however, investigators were unable determine who was responsible for it.
A source spilled that the leading theory was "the substance belonged to one of hundreds of visitors who traveled through the building over the weekend."
Trump has since appeared to exaggerate both the time of the event and the amount of drugs found in the West Wing. At a Wisconsin rally earlier this month, he claimed someone left "hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine" at the White House.
"I wonder who that could have been. I don’t know, actually," he joked at the time. "I think it was Joe!"