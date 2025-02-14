'Stunning Display of Absurdity': 'Deranged' Donald Trump Mocked for Hanging His Infamous Georgia Mug Shot Outside the Oval Office
Donald Trump was viciously mocked online for becoming the first president to display his mug shot just outside the Oval Office.
The 47th president had previously used the infamous photo as a symbol of his "defiance" during the campaign, and now anyone visiting him will see it before they enter the room.
The news first made rounds online after President Trump met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. Photographers captured the moment as they sat across from the Resolute desk, but what caught everyone's attention was the unusual background.
The open door to the Oval Office revealed a framed photo of Trump's infamous mug shot hanging on the wall, right next to a stately portrait of Thomas Jefferson inside the office.
Surprisingly, the photo was not just a regular print but a copy of the New York Post front-page story featuring his mug shot.
Several critics took to social media to ridicule the commander-in-chief for the public display, calling it an "embarrassment" and a "desperate attempt to look cool."
One user took to BlueSky and shared the zoomed-in pics from Prime Minister Modi's visit, focusing in on the mugshot, and wrote: "In a stunning display of absurdity, Trump's mugshot hangs in the Oval Office, a perverse symbol of defiance. This infamous image represents a presidency that celebrates chaos and criminality, turning the White House into a gallery of disgrace."
Another BlueSky user commented: "He's just a deranged old f----- with an unjustifiably high opinion of himself."
A third person pointed out: "Of course his mugshot is on the wall of the Oval Office. His hero has always been John Gotti and that mugshot is as close as he can get to being a 'wiseguy.' Of course, he thinks the phrase means tough guy but when applied to him it's more like The Three Stooges asking, 'Oh, a wise guy, eh?'"
President Trump has effectively turned his mug shot — which was taken at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia — into a symbol of persecution and defiance, both in his own eyes and among his supporters.
He even used merchandise with the image to finance his campaign, and upon his reelection, he chose to maintain a stern expression resembling the one in the mug shot rather than smiling.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has sought immunity for his alleged crimes in Georgia, as well as every other indictment against him after returning to the White House.
Trump, along with 14 others, faced racketeering charges brought forth by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in 2023. The allegations claim that they attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, a pivotal swing state in the election.
The president-elect's lawyer, Steve Sadow, emphasized the principle of presidential immunity in a filing to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Sadow stated, "A sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal process, state or federal."
The defense also claimed that the court lacked jurisdiction to continue with the case. They have petitioned for an immediate dismissal of the charges, challenging the validity of the ongoing criminal proceedings against a sitting president under the U.S. Constitution.