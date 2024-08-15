J.D. Vance Claims Donald Trump 'Laughs' and 'Tells Jokes' on the Campaign Trail Despite Rumors About His 'Bad Mood' Emerging
Ohio Senator J.D. Vance claims the reports about his running mate, former President Donald Trump, being "in a bad mood" and "snapping at people" couldn't be further from the truth.
In a recent interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Senator Vance responded to reports about the ex-prez growing increasingly frustrated with the state of the race.
When Laura Ingraham asked Vance about the rumored discontent surrounding Trump, the Ohio Senator shared his perspective on working closely with Trump, contradicting the negative reports circulating about the former president's attitude on the campaign trail.
Vance told Ingraham, "He’s in a great mood. I mean, he just got shot a month ago, of course, and you wouldn’t know it seeing or talking to the guy. But I think he feels extremely confident about how we’re doing in the election. I think he’s very excited about getting to work and solving the problems for the American people."
The GOP's vice presidential nominee continued to claim his running mate was having "a good time" on the campaign trail by "telling jokes" and "shooting the breeze" with his supporters at rallies.
"He’s in a great mindset. And it’s such a dishonest piece of garbage that the media says that he’s somehow frustrated or upset," he continued. "He knows he’s going to win this race, Laura, but, most importantly, he knows he’s going to be able to be a very good president for the American people one more time."
According to two former aides, Trump's decision to pick Vance as his VP was "terrible," leading to a meltdown within his campaign team.
Since Vance joined the ticket, the former president has taken a serious dip in the polls, falling behind his new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Former Trump spokeswoman Sarah Matthews told MSNBC, "I think that he feels this election slipping away from him, and that’s where you’re beginning to see him spiral."
Matthews, who left the Trump campaign immediately after the Capitol Riot, went on to say the U.S. can't survive a second term from her old boss and has refused to support him.
According to Real Clear Politics, Vice President Harris is now polling ahead of Trump in the average of polls. The latest Emerson poll numbers show that she is four points ahead of the GOP nominee, with 50 percent of likely voters supporting her over the ex-prez, who currently sits at 46 percent.
Even Fox News' latest poll has the two candidates at a statistical tie after months of having Trump with a significant lead over the Democratic ticket.
