J.D. Vance Claims Donald Trump 'Laughs' and 'Tells Jokes' on the Campaign Trail Despite Rumors About His 'Bad Mood' Emerging

Vance told Ingraham, "He’s in a great mood. I mean, he just got shot a month ago, of course, and you wouldn’t know it seeing or talking to the guy. But I think he feels extremely confident about how we’re doing in the election. I think he’s very excited about getting to work and solving the problems for the American people."

The GOP's vice presidential nominee continued to claim his running mate was having "a good time" on the campaign trail by "telling jokes" and "shooting the breeze" with his supporters at rallies.

"He’s in a great mindset. And it’s such a dishonest piece of garbage that the media says that he’s somehow frustrated or upset," he continued. "He knows he’s going to win this race, Laura, but, most importantly, he knows he’s going to be able to be a very good president for the American people one more time."