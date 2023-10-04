Rudy Giuliani Exposed: Disgraced Lawyer Used to Get Drunk Before Defending Donald Trump on Fox News, Report Claims
Rumors of Rudy Giuliani's alleged drinking problem have swirled for years. While the former mayor of New York has denied that he's an alcoholic, according to a new exposé, Giuliani used to regularly have a bit too much Scotch before participating in Fox News interviews.
"On some nights when Mr. Giuliani was overserved, an associate discreetly signaled the rest of the club, tipping back his empty hand in a drinking motion, out of the former mayor’s line of sight, in case others preferred to keep their distance," a New York Times piece written by Matt Flegenheimer and Maggie Haberman read.
"Some allies, watching Mr. Giuliani down Scotch before leaving for Fox News interviews, would slip away to find a television, clenching through his rickety defenses of Mr. Trump," the report continued.
Although Giuliani's friends hoped for the best, his rivals — and other critics of Donald Trump — didn't exactly help matters when they saw the ex-mayor drinking at the Havana Club. MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton admitted that playing tricks on Giuliani was a "running gag."
"[Sharpton[ and others who opposed Mr. Trump sometimes playfully encouraged a server to double Mr. Giuliani’s liquor orders before he went on Fox," Flegenheimer and Haberman claimed. "People would walk by after he started drinking a lot and act like he wasn’t there."
This is far from the first time Giuliani has been accused of over-indulging before big events. During investigations into the January 6th Capitol riots, Jason Miller — who served as Trump's senior campaign advisor — told the house committee that the former lawyer had been drunk on the night of the 2020 presidential election.
"The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know that his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example," he said at the time, further noting that Giuliani had encouraged the campaign to proclaim Trump the winner while votes were still being tallied. "There were suggestions by, I believe it was Mayor Giuliani, to go and declare victory and say that we won it outright."
However, Giuliani insisted in past interviews that his drinking is completely under control.
"I don’t think I’ve ever done an interview drunk," he said in 2021 interview with NBC. "I mean, I drink normally. I like Scotch, I drink Scotch. I’m not an alcoholic. I’m a functioning, I probably function more effectively than 90 percent of the population."
As OK! previously reported, Giuliani was indicted on 13 counts in connection with Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
His charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
