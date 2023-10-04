Rudy Giuliani Exposed: Disgraced Lawyer Used to Get Drunk Before Defending Donald Trump on Fox News, Report Claims

This is far from the first time Giuliani has been accused of over-indulging before big events. During investigations into the January 6th Capitol riots, Jason Miller — who served as Trump's senior campaign advisor — told the house committee that the former lawyer had been drunk on the night of the 2020 presidential election.

"The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know that his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example," he said at the time, further noting that Giuliani had encouraged the campaign to proclaim Trump the winner while votes were still being tallied. "There were suggestions by, I believe it was Mayor Giuliani, to go and declare victory and say that we won it outright."