'He’s Not a Very Healthy Man': Former Donald Trump Executive Says Guilty Verdict Will Strain the Ex-President's Health
In the wake of the New York jury's guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump on all 34 counts in the hush money trial, Jack O'Donnell, the former president and COO of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, expressed concerns about the impact it would have on the GOP leader's health.
O’Donnell told CNN host Erin Burnett, “He got caught, you know, with his hand in the cookie jar, so to speak. So he’s not happy.”
He continued, “This shouldn’t be a surprise, but, I mean, this is how a man runs his business, and I don’t think he’s gonna change who he is, quite frankly. He’s never gonna show remorse over this conviction, and, you know, he’s gonna continue to be Donald Trump.”
O'Donnell, who worked closely with Trump in the late 1980s, suggested that the verdict would negatively affect Trump, not just physically, but mentally as well.
“To other people’s point about the way he looked in court ... this is gonna put a strain on his health," he told Burnett. "I hate to say that but that will be, not interesting to see, but you know, he’s not a very healthy man, so this is going to be very stressful for him whether he puts on that face or not.”
Trump's physical health also came into question earlier this year. In a video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former president, 77, was seen handing out the food before appearing at a rally in January.
Trump previously fought back against the rumors he's not well.
“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Where did that come from? A few years ago, I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump's six-week trial revolved around hush money payments orchestrated by the ex-prez to silence allegations that could have tarnished his 2016 presidential campaign. Prosecutors highlighted that these reimbursements, falsely labeled as "legal expenses," were made to conceal the true nature of the transactions.
The core issue stemmed from a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, in exchange for her not speaking out regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 — one year after marrying current wife Melania Trump.
Trump's sentencing is scheduled for July 11.