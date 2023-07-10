Donald Trump's Top Officials Were Allegedly 'Terrified' He Would Launch Nukes Against North Korea During Presidency

While speaking with the outlet, Taylor admitted that was "the first time to my knowledge that DHS thought there was the possibility, however remote, of Trump actually starting a war and us having to prepare for the nuclear fallout in the homeland."

However, this is far from the the first time Taylor's slammed the former POTUS for his actions throughout his presidency. The author also called Trump's leadership "impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective" in a scathing 2018 op-ed written for the New York times.

Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, July 18.

