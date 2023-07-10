OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump's Top Officials Were Allegedly 'Terrified' He Would Launch Nukes Against North Korea During Presidency

donald trump legal team doj wanted jan documents
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 10 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Top Donald Trump officials were extremely concerned about the possibilities of nuclear war throughout his controversial presidency, according to former Homeland Security staffer Miles Taylor's new book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump allegedly had dinner white nationalist nick fuentes
Source: mega

"In the national security world, anything having to do with nuclear weapons is handled with extreme sensitivity — well planned, carefully scripted — yet we didn’t know what Trump might say at any given moment," Taylor — who worked for Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen — wrote in an excerpt of the tell-all tome.

"One day, he threatened North Korea ‘with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before,’" he said. "He almost seemed to welcome a nuclear conflict, which terrified us."

Article continues below advertisement
trump nuclear war
Source: mega

Taylor also alleged that the Department of Homeland Security felt so strongly about the potential danger that they "convened every top leader ... to discuss the brewing crisis."

"Experts walked through various scenarios of a nuclear strike on the U.S. homeland, dusted off response plans, and outlined best-case scenarios which nevertheless sounded horrifically grim," he continued. "I cannot provide the details, but I walked out of those meetings genuinely worried about the safety of the country. In my view, the department was unprepared for the type of nuclear conflict Trump might foment."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed asking supporters want half eaten pizza

While speaking with the outlet, Taylor admitted that was "the first time to my knowledge that DHS thought there was the possibility, however remote, of Trump actually starting a war and us having to prepare for the nuclear fallout in the homeland."

However, this is far from the the first time Taylor's slammed the former POTUS for his actions throughout his presidency. The author also called Trump's leadership "impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective" in a scathing 2018 op-ed written for the New York times.

Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, July 18.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Politico spoke with Taylor and reported the excerpts of the book.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.