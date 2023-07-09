Donald Trump Slams Opponent Ron DeSantis for Having 'No Personality' and Being 'Highly Overrated'
Donald Trump went after Ron DeSantis again!
In Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 8, the former president took the time to blast his 2024 presidential race opponent.
On the podium the ex-commander-in-chief claimed, "I said, listen Ron, you're so dead that if Abraham Lincoln and George Washington came back from the dead, and if they put their hands and hearts together and prayed … nothing is going to change. Ron, you are gone."
"I'm not a big fan of his and he's highly overrated," he said to the crowd.
"The one thing you have to remember, when a politician comes out with an initial plan and then they go into a corner because they're getting killed. Because he's getting killed. Well, he also has no personality. That helps, right?" the Republican politician added.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Trump has hit DeSantis with a slew of insults.
The father-of-five has nicknamed the Florida Govenor "Meatball Ron," "Shutdown Ron" and "Ron DeSanctus" in past scathing rants. On Wednesday, July 5, Trump took to Truth Social to slam DeSantis for his poor rally turnout.
"Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely 'demolished' for yesterday’s performance in New Hampshire," the former reality TV star began.
"No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest," he added. "His Campaign is in total disarray. He’s hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!"
Prior to Trump’s dig about DeSantis’ lack of support, the 77-year-old appeared on a podcast, where he claimed he was the reason for the 44-year-old’s success in Florida.
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him," Trump noted. "When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship. I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing."
"When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty," he said. "You just don't do what he did."
In response, DeSantis clapped back by calling Trump out for his hypocrisy.
"I remember in 2020 and 2021, when he was praising Florida for being open, saying we did it much better than New York and Michigan and everyone was coming to Florida and that we were one of the great governors in the United States," the conservative politician stated.
"Now, all of a sudden, his tune is changing. And I would just tell people, do you find it credible? Do you honestly find it credible?" he asked. "And so these are just frivolous criticisms."