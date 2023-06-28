Donald Trump Sues Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, Claims She 'Attacked' His Reputation

Now, Trump's attorneys are claiming her recent CNN interview where Carroll noted that despite the jury finding that the Republican did "sexually abuse" her but did not "rape" her, she stated, "Oh yes he did, oh yes he did."

Trump wants unspecified compensatory and punitive damages after the comments were made, in addition to having his accuser retract multiple statements made.

According to the businessman's lawyers, Alina Habba and Michael T. Madaio, they claim Carroll "attacked" his reputation and "made these statements knowing each of them were false or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity."