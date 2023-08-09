Carefree Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Their Sons Meet New York Mets Players and Take Batting Practice at Citi Field: Photos

Ivanka Trump and her brood received the VIP treatment when they attended the New York Mets game on Tuesday, August 8.

Before the match at Citi Field, located in Queens, New York, the blonde beauty and Jared Kushner — as well as their two sons, Theodore, 7, and Joseph, 9 — snapped photos with players like Francisco Lindor on the field, checked out the dugout and got autographs.