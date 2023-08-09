Carefree Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Their Sons Meet New York Mets Players and Take Batting Practice at Citi Field: Photos
Ivanka Trump and her brood received the VIP treatment when they attended the New York Mets game on Tuesday, August 8.
Before the match at Citi Field, located in Queens, New York, the blonde beauty and Jared Kushner — as well as their two sons, Theodore, 7, and Joseph, 9 — snapped photos with players like Francisco Lindor on the field, checked out the dugout and got autographs.
The former pageant queen also shared a video of herself taking swings at an indoor batting cage, captioning the clip, "Pre-game warm up with @polarpete20 and @bnimmo24 was Amazin’! Let’s Go Mets!"
Though the MLB team lost to the Chicago Cubs, the family was all smiles as they snapped selfies in their front row seats behind home plate.
While the tots wore Mets hats, jerseys and sneakers, the mom-of-three — the pair also have daughter Arabella, 12 — donned a black sleeveless maxi dress and heeled sandals. Jared kept it casual in a baseball cap, blue pants and sneakers.
Ivanka has been relatively quiet over the past several weeks despite her father, Donald Trump, receiving his third indictment, but as OK! reported, she and Jared decided to distance themselves from the ex-POTUS amid his scandals so they can focus on raising their children in Miami, Fla.
"This sounds like a rehab tour on the part of Jared and Ivanka," explained former White House correspondent Jim Acosta in an interview. "They want to rehabilitate their image somewhat, because as you and I both know, they’re just not as welcome in polite society as they once were."
However, the businessman insisted he didn't want his daughter and son-in-law involved anyway.
"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond," he wrote in a December 2022 Truth Social post.