Donald Trump's Federal Trial in D.C. Scheduled for March — 2 Years Before His Attorneys Wanted

After the judge declared the trial's start date, Trump's attorney John Lauro had already started to fight back and will likely begin an appeal process, according to Dilanian.

The broadcaster continued: "And immediately after she made her ruling, Trump attorney John Lauro put on the record, he said, 'We will not be able to provide adequate representation. So, there’s no doubt in our judgment that this trial date is inconsistent with President Trump’s right to due process and effective assistance of counsel.'"

"So, laying the groundwork for an appeal there, but legal experts say this is really the judge’s call. This is a tough issue to get overturned in the appeals court. Obviously the Trump team is going to try to do that," his analysis on the ruling concluded.