Donald Trump's Insane Allegation: Former Prez Claims FBI 'Planted' Information in Boxes 'Given to Him'

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Hours before Donald Trump will be indicted for the second time on Tuesday, June 13, he made insane allegations about the whole classified documents ordeal.

“This is the Thug, overturned consistently and unanimously in big cases, that Biden and his CORRUPT Injustice Department stuck on me,” the 76-year-old wrote on Truth Social, referring to Special Counsel Jack Smith. “He’s a Radical Right Lunatic and Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably ‘planted’ information in the ‘boxes’ given to them. They taint everything that they touch, including our Country, which is rapidly going to H***!”

Later today, Trump is scheduled to appear in court in Miami, Fla., at 3 p.m. ET to face his 37-count federal indictment for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

As OK! previously reported, the businessman has spent the last few days declaring he's innocent despite being caught on tape admitting he took materials to his Mar-a-Lago home.

mega
Source: mega
"They're not coming after me, they're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way," the former reality star said over the weekend in Georgia. "Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena."

"We want him before a grand jury," he added, mocking Democrats who hope he goes to prison. "This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice. You're watching Joe Biden [try] to jail his leading political opponent – an opponent that is beating him by a lot in the polls – just like they do in Stalinist Russia, or communist China. No different."

mega
Source: mega

After former Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump is "toast" if the allegations are true, he fired back.

“This thing is a disgrace,” he said of the recent indictment against him. “And virtually everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Barr, who, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless. He wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do. But everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment.”

“I think he’s a coward who didn’t do his job,” he continued. “We had unbelievable people, as you know, in the administration. But we also had some that we got wrong. And Bill Barr was a mistake. And now he goes and he sits down — if they can find a chair for him, because it’s not that easy — and he sits down and he just bloviates and it’s disgraceful. It’s actually unpatriotic. It’s so bad for our country, just so bad. But, you know, he’s got a lot of hatred. When I talk about a slob like Bill Barr, just a stupid person in a lot of ways, this is really not the standard."

