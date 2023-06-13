Melania Trump Looks Downcast Running Errands in NYC 1 Day Before Embattled Husband Donald Trump Is Due in Miami Court
Melania Trump seemed carefree as she ran a bunch of errands in New York City on Monday, June 12 — just one day before her husband, Donald Trump, is arraigned in Miami.
In new photos, the former first lady, 53, wore a black dress and a long trench coat while sporting sunglasses in the Big Apple.
According to a news outlet, Melania left Trump Tower to visit a building where a John Frieda hair salon is located. She also went to the dentist, where she spent two hours at her appointment.
Meanwhile, the former president, 76, left his Bedminister, N.J., golf club to fly to Miami, as he's due in federal court on Tuesday on on 37 charges related to his possession of classified documents.
Despite her hubby's legal woes, Melania is determined to be by his side, an insider spilled.
"She is used to this," they explained, referring to his first indictment earlier this year. "They are used to dealing with this stuff."
"Melania is standing by her husband, but quietly and privately," they said. "He’s been on the phone with Melania, who’s supporting him 100 percent. They both knew this — and more — was coming."
"Trump will be back at Mar-a-Lago, where his security is [better] and she will be with him," the source noted. "But she won’t be with him when he surrenders himself to authorities."
Last week, Donald was indicted for the second time for mishandling documents after he left the White House in 2020.
After Former Attorney General Bill Barr weighed in on the legal situation, Donald attempted to tell his side of the story and slam the accusations.
“This thing is a disgrace,” he declared. “And virtually everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Barr, who, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless. He wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do. But everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment.”
Over the weekend, Donald maintained his innocence while in Georgia.
"They're not coming after me, they're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way," the former reality star said. "Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena."
Daily Mail shared pictures of Melania.