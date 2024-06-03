OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Says He Has 'Boundless Love' and 'Respect' for Son Hunter Amid Gun Trial

President Joe Biden shared words of support for his son Hunter as proceedings for his federal gun trial began.

The 54-year-old was charged with illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm after allegedly lying on the application on questions related to drug use. He pleaded not guilty.

Hunter Biden faces charges for illegally possessing a firearm.

On Monday, June 3, the POTUS released a statement that said, "I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today."

"Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us," he continued. "A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean."

President Joe Biden said he had 'boundless love' for his son.

He clarified that as presidents he will not comment on pending federal cases, but as a father, he admitted he has "boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength."

"Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support," he concluded.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hunter was joined in court by several members of his family on Monday amid the jury selection process.

The first son sat at the defense table with his lawyer Abbe Lowell. Hunter's half-sister, Ashley, wife Melissa Cohen, stepmother Jill and President Biden's brother-in-law, Kevin Morris, were seated in the row behind him.

During a break, Hunter was spotted hugging his wife and sharing an emotional moment with a friend of the Biden family.

Joe Biden said he wouldn't comment on pending federal cases.

As OK! previously reported, James Carville — who once served as an advisor to Bill Clinton — claimed Hunter's legal troubles have to "take a toll on" the president.

"The Hunter drama has been going on forever," he said at the time. "He’s just got to soldier on, just gut through it."

Back in May 2023, President Biden said in an interview with MSNBC that he believed his son had "done nothing wrong."

When he was asked how the ongoing investigation affects his role in the White House, he replied, "I trust him, I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

