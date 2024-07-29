'Truly Despicable': Donald Trump Jr. Accuses Google of Hiding Daddy Donald's Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump Jr. accused Google of "intentional election interference" because its "Autocomplete" tool doesn't include results about his father Donald Trump's assassination attempt, which occurred on July 13.
"Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable," the 46-year-old wrote on top of a post he shared, which reportedly showed Google results containing the phrase "assassination attempt on."
A Google spokesperson told the New York Post that “manual action taken on these predictions,” and that its systems include “protections” against Autocomplete predictions “associated with political violence.”
“We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date. Of course, Autocomplete is just a tool to help people save time, and they can still search for anything they want to. Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high quality information — we connected them with helpful results, and will continue to do so,” the spokesperson added.
People then commented on the alleged ordeal, pointing out how the Trump family loves to play the victim.
One person wrote, "MAGA whining bc even Google knows it was all staged is hilarious," while another said, "I don't see any interference. Are you high again?"
"Did the nose candy tell you to post this?" a third person wrote, referring to rumors Donald Jr. is on drugs.
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 78, was shot at during his Pennsylvania rally on July 13.
He was only shot in the ear, and the would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, later died.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” the ex-president told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” he added.
Prior to lashing out at the Secret Service for not protecting him, he previously gushed over their assistance.
“The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,” he told the outlet.
“They took him out with one shot right between the eyes,” Donald said of the Secret Service. “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”