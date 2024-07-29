'Truly Despicable': Donald Trump Jr. Accuses Google of Hiding Daddy Donald's Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump Jr. accused Google of "intentional election interference" because its "Autocomplete" tool doesn't include results about his father Donald Trump's assassination attempt, which occurred on July 13.

"Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable," the 46-year-old wrote on top of a post he shared, which reportedly showed Google results containing the phrase "assassination attempt on."