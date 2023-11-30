Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Fox News, Accuses Network of Giving Ron DeSantis 'a Perpetual Lap Dance for 2 Years'
Donald Trump Jr. accused Fox News of paying too much attention to Ron DeSantis for the last few years.
During an appearance on Newsmax's The Balance, Trump Jr., 45, replied when asked how he felt about Jamie Dimon, who is the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, rallying behind Nikki Haley, who is also running for president.
"The problem is they fear Donald Trump because they understand that Donald Trump will do what’s right for the American people, not what’s right for Wall Street billionaires and executives like Jamie Dimon. They want someone who answers to them. They want someone that has no choice but to answer to them because their entire political existence is due to them and their money. So they’re desperate to stop that. That’s the uni-party all over again. They don’t care if it’s this or that, they want the power and the control," he stated of his father.
"They see that over at Fox News. They gave Ron DeSantis the perpetual lap dance for two years, they realize he is not the guy, so now they’re going to Nikki Haley because they want someone that when they call, whether it’s good for the American people are not, if it serves their agenda, they ask, 'How high would you like me to jump, Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, Paul Ryan, the board?' Whatever it may be. It’s not about the American people, and the faster the American people understand that the quote, unquote 'conservatives,' even the conservatives out there from the billionaire class, don’t actually have anything to do with their best interests, the faster and better we’ll be off going forward as an America First movement," he declared.
Host Eric Bolling then asked the politician if he thinks the network is "looking for anyone but Trump."
“Roger Ailes isn’t there anymore, unfortunately. You know, the globalists are in charge, and you know, they’re conservative-light maybe, or they do what they have to because they understand they’d be bankrupt otherwise, but you know, I don’t believe they have anything to do with the America First movement. They don’t represent that," Trump Jr. replied. “I’m sure they’ll come around and be supportive of the conservative nominee because otherwise they’d lose all of their ratings totally, but you can see very clearly they don’t actually believe those things.”
This is hardly the first time the Trump family has lashed out at Fox News. As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump 77, was annoyed when the network didn't feature his best photos on television.
"Why doesn't Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot," he began, referring to President Joe Biden.
"They just won't do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they're not," he added.