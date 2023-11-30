Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Fox News, Accuses Network of Giving Ron DeSantis 'a Perpetual Lap Dance for 2 Years'

During an appearance on Newsmax's The Balance, Trump Jr., 45, replied when asked how he felt about Jamie Dimon, who is the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, rallying behind Nikki Haley, who is also running for president.

"The problem is they fear Donald Trump because they understand that Donald Trump will do what’s right for the American people, not what’s right for Wall Street billionaires and executives like Jamie Dimon. They want someone who answers to them. They want someone that has no choice but to answer to them because their entire political existence is due to them and their money. So they’re desperate to stop that. That’s the uni-party all over again. They don’t care if it’s this or that, they want the power and the control," he stated of his father.