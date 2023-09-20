Donald Trump Jr. Causes Chaos After His X Account Is Hacked, Claims Father Donald Trump Died in Bizarre Posts
Donald Trump Jr.'s X account was hacked on Wednesday, September 20 — and in one message, he claimed his father, Donald Trump, had died.
“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the first message, which was posted at 8:25 a.m., read.
At 8:46 a.m., the former president, 77, sent a message on Truth Social, proving that he is indeed still alive.
On Don Jr.'s account, he wrote some scathing messages, including one that said "North Korea is about to get smoked," in addition to claiming he had "some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein" four years after he died in a Manhattan prison.
Other tweets read, "F--- Joe Biden," and “When I become president I am going to burn the SEC."
The posts were removed from the feed before 9 a.m.
“Don’s account has been hacked," Don Jr.'s spokesman, Andrew Surabian, said in a message later on.
The hacking incident comes one day after Trump Jr., 45, spoke on Newsmax about how media won't ask if Biden is a compromised president.
"It's easy for them to [ignore] it because they have trillion-dollar organizations, the entire force of the mainstream media," Trump Jr. said of Biden not giving an answer about the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability's evidence.
"The entire weight of Big Tech and Big Social running with whatever it is that they say. You see it," he continued. "They say something out of there, and immediately it becomes everyone's talking point – as though it's an original thought."
Trump Jr. then made a big stink over why Biden doesn't get as much backlash as his father does.
"If Trump tweeted 'Merry Christmas,' it was a bigger scandal than Watergate. Every time. Everything was bigger than Watergate," Trump Jr. said, adding that the president, 80, could be the "most corrupt person" in American politics.
Earlier this year, the reality star was indicted and arrested for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.
Trump Jr. then attempted to defend his father.
“By the way, for the record, I’d say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it’d probably be good,” he said in August.
“Our enemies might actually be like, ‘OK, maybe let’s not mess with them,’ unlike when they look at Joe Biden and they say, ‘You know what? We should attack now,'" he added.