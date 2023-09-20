Donald Trump Jr. Causes Chaos After His X Account Is Hacked, Claims Father Donald Trump Died in Bizarre Posts

Donald Trump Jr.'s X account was hacked on Wednesday, September 20 — and in one message, he claimed his father, Donald Trump, had died.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the first message, which was posted at 8:25 a.m., read.

At 8:46 a.m., the former president, 77, sent a message on Truth Social, proving that he is indeed still alive.