Donald Trump Jr. Claims Ousted Fox Host Tucker Carlson Is a 'Contender' to Be His Father's Running Mate: 'They're Very Friendly'
Donald Trump Jr. confirmed why he believes fired Fox host Tucker Carlson could very well end up his father's running mate in the 2024 election during a recent sit-down with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax.
When asked if Donald Trump was "serious" about eyeing the conservative news host as his potential vice president, Donald Jr. replied, "That clearly would be on the table, right?"
"I mean they’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things," he continued. "They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen. That would certainly be a contender."
"You need someone who’s in alignment, as well as, like, aggressive. You actually need a fighter," he added. "The Republicans in Washington, D.C., are weak. You can have the House, the Senate, and they’ll still roll over."
And while Donald Jr. was in full support of Tucker possibly being chosen as his dad's running mate, there was one politician he would strike from his father's list if he could.
"I would do whatever I could to make sure it wasn’t Nikki Haley!" he exclaimed, referring to one of his father's opponents in the upcoming election. "That’s my opinion, I don’t make these decisions."
Finnerty pointed out that the embattled former POTUS "listens" to his oldest son, "maybe more than anybody else." But the 46-year-old chalked it up to being heavily involved in political circles and knowing a lot of different people his father may be interested in.
"I’ve been pretty involved in the political game for quite some time and I think, you know, more importantly I live with the base," he said. "I hang out with the base, those are my people, those are my friends."
Donald Jr. hasn't only chimed in on who he thinks would be a good running mate for the 77-year-old, he's always talked about other White House positions.
As OK! previously reported, he suggested far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — who was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion after claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax — could be a temporary White House press secretary if his father wins the election.