'I See No Difference': Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Dressing Up as Garbage for Halloween in Response to Joe Biden's Recent Comments

Several vocal critics of the former first family took to X and other social media platforms to poke fun at the 46-year-old's outfit, calling it a "perfect fit for him."

One X user shared the clip and wrote: "I thought you were supposed to dress up for Halloween? I see no difference from how Donnie Boy looks like normally."

Another person took a jab at the former first son and commented: "I think he's graduated from the cocaine stage and is onto something a little stronger. He's already past his horse tranquilizer era."

A third person joked: "I normally don't condone bullying, but someone needs to seriously toss this dork into a dumpster and close the lid."