'I See No Difference': Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Dressing Up as Garbage for Halloween in Response to Joe Biden's Recent Comments
Former First Son Donald Trump Jr. was mocked on social media after dressing up as garbage for Halloween in response to President Joe Biden's comments about his father's supporters.
Don Jr. shared a video of himself on Instagram with various pieces of trash attached to himself alongside a Trump "Make America Great Again" flag being used as a cape.
Trump Jr. captioned the video: "Embrace their hate and own it."
He added, "I'm garbage like the rest of you deplorables and irredeemables!!! Love you all, hope you have a blast tonight."
Several vocal critics of the former first family took to X and other social media platforms to poke fun at the 46-year-old's outfit, calling it a "perfect fit for him."
One X user shared the clip and wrote: "I thought you were supposed to dress up for Halloween? I see no difference from how Donnie Boy looks like normally."
Another person took a jab at the former first son and commented: "I think he's graduated from the cocaine stage and is onto something a little stronger. He's already past his horse tranquilizer era."
A third person joked: "I normally don't condone bullying, but someone needs to seriously toss this dork into a dumpster and close the lid."
The outfit was in response to the president seemingly referring to Trump supporters as "garbage" on a campaign call at the White House earlier this week. He made the controversial remark while denouncing comments made by comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" at a Madison Square Garden Trump rally.
During the call with Voto Latino Group, Joe said, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American," as Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at the nearby Ellipse venue in Washington, DC.
MAGA supporters quickly drew comparisons to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" remark during the 2016 presidential race.
As OK! previously reported, Don Sr. also wore a trash-related costume, showing up at a recent rally as a garbage man alongside a garbage truck with his name on the side of it.
"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump told reporters as he sat in the passenger seat. "This truck is in honor of Kamala [Harris] and Joe Biden."