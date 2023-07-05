Donald Trump Jr.'s Australian Speaking Tour Postponed as Activists Push to Ban Him From the Country

This comes two weeks after OK! reported activists petitioned for Australia to ban Don Jr. from visiting the country, with Omar Hassan, who works with the Campaign Against Racism & Fascism, calling him a "far-right agitator who spreads bigotry wherever he goes."

Change.org petition organizer Kris Eriksen wrote, "Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug-taking bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any 'Campaign Contributions ... Ban him from this country."

The petition has currently reached more than 21,000 signatures.