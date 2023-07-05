Donald Trump Jr.'s Australian Speaking Tour Postponed as Activists Push to Ban Him From the Country
Donald Trump Jr.'s three-day Australian speaking tour scheduled to start this Sunday, July 9, has been postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."
"Ticket holders are urged to hold onto their tickets, with details of the rescheduled date to be confirmed in the coming days," the former First Son's tour promoter said in a Facebook statement shared on Wednesday, July 5. "Ticket holders will be contacted directly … with details."
This comes two weeks after OK! reported activists petitioned for Australia to ban Don Jr. from visiting the country, with Omar Hassan, who works with the Campaign Against Racism & Fascism, calling him a "far-right agitator who spreads bigotry wherever he goes."
Change.org petition organizer Kris Eriksen wrote, "Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug-taking bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any 'Campaign Contributions ... Ban him from this country."
The petition has currently reached more than 21,000 signatures.
However, Turning Point Australia, the conservative group putting on the delayed three-day event, claimed the 45-year-old son of embattled ex-prez Donald Trump was not blocked from entering the country, elaborating that he'd simply received his visa later than expected.
"The visa, which has now been issued, was only received late afternoon of Wednesday 5th July; only 24 hours before Donald Trump Jr. was set to board a flight to Sydney," a spokesperson for Turning Point Australia told an outlet.
Joe Jammal, a staffer who works for TPA, also appeared to shade the situation in a social media update, writing: "It seems America isn't the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps."
"Announcement & more info coming soon about the postponement of the tour," he added. "Hold onto your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more. #CancelCulture. Apologies for any inconveniences especially those who had long travel plans."
Don Jr. is still expected to appear for speaking engagements in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne at a later date. The ticket prices range anywhere from $89 for basic attendance to $2,500 for a private dinner with the politician's son.