Donald Trump's Lawyers Accuse Mike Pence of Colluding With President Joe Biden in New Court Filing
Donald Trump's lawyers accused former Vice President Mike Pence of colluding with President Joe Biden so he could avoid charges for allegedly being in possession of classified documents after leaving the White House, according to a new court filing.
"The potential criminal charges faced by Vice President Pence gave him an incentive to curry favor with authorities by providing information that is consistent with the Biden Administration's preferred, and false, narrative regarding this case," the filing, which was first reported by Politico, reads.
In the new motion, which was filed on Monday, November 27, Trump's attorneys raised questions about Pence's credibility as it pertains to the 2020 election, which Trump claims was rigged even though there is no evidence to support this.
Trump was later indicted on four counts for allegedly overturning the election results.
On January 26, 2021, Pence was planning on certifying Biden, 81, as winner of the 2020 election, but according to a new report, this wasn't always how it was supposed to go.
ABC News spoke to sources close to Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into an alleged plan Trump and his associates had to overturn the election results. Smith's team received notes written by Pence prior to January 6 where the former VP was not going to attend the certification proceedings.
The note reportedly said Pence thought there were "too many questions" about the election and attending would be "too hurtful to my friend," likely referring to Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Pence spoke about January 6 and how he didn't agree with Trump's motives.
“President Trump was wrong,” Pence, 64, said during remarks at the Gridiron Club dinner, which took place in mid-March. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”
“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” Pence continued. “And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”
In November 2022, Pence was upset with Trump, as he didn't try and stop the riots and violence from occurring.
"I mean, the president's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem," Pence told ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir.
"I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'" Pence said of the people who stormed the Capitol in 2021.
"The president's words were reckless and his actions were reckless," he continued. "The president's words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."