Donald Trump Outraged by His Courtroom Sketch: Report
Donald Trump is back in the courtroom, but sources claimed the former president is annoyed with how his hush money case is being covered.
Trump was accused of paying Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal six figures to prevent them from discussing their alleged affairs with Trump before the 2016 election.
“I’m very proud to be here,” Trump told reporters while heading into court on Monday, April 15, but he later labeled the proceedings an “assault on America."
“I’m very honored to be here,” the former president added.
According to a source, Trump was offended by the court sketch artist's depiction of him.
Aside from the courtroom drawings, the source alleged the billionaire was annoyed with reporter Maggie Haberman accusing the politician of sleeping during the trial.
“He appeared to be asleep,” she told CNN. “He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest, and his mouth kept going slack.”
Trump's campaign spokesperson quickly shut down the assertion.
“None of these sources know what the hell they’re talking about and clearly have no access to any type of factual information,” Steven Cheung said in a statement. “These are the types of losers who will try to peddle fantasy as fact because they live miserable existences.”
As Trump continues to fight his various criminal cases, he is juggling a presidential campaign. OK! previously reported conservative broadcaster Megyn Kelly discussed voting for the real estate tycoon in 2020.
"I had a long contentious relationship with Donald Trump, you may be aware. And going into 2020, I didn't know whether I can pull the lever for him. I really didn't," she explained. "The world had shifted under our feet."
She later noted that things had "gone crazy" with "trans ideology nonsense" that was being "shoved down my own kids throats at school" and she "wrestled" with her decision.
"There's a b—— oncology doctor that I go to for my mammogram once a year. She's far less liberal, and I love her," she continued. "Every year when I go and we talk politics, we usually disagree. But we have a shared humanity."
"I went in and I told her after the election, who I voted for 2020 and I've never shared this publicly," she clarified. "I don't talk about who I vote for as a journalist. I never have, but I'm going to today. And I told her, I voted for Donald Trump."
The former Fox News anchor later admitted she was fearful of the direction the nation was going in.
"It was about my concern for this country, and my children and what was happening in particular in this culture lane, but in other lanes as well," she shared. "I worried when she might say to me and she said you know that what that tells me? She said that 'you have principles.'"
Kelly said she "felt so much better" after she told her. "It’s not that I needed her approval, we're not even that close. It’s not like we ever had dinner together, she was just this person who I talked to for all those years."
Rolling Stone reported on Trump's trial.