Donald Trump Outraged by His Courtroom Sketch: Report

Aside from the courtroom drawings, the source alleged the billionaire was annoyed with reporter Maggie Haberman accusing the politician of sleeping during the trial.

“He appeared to be asleep,” she told CNN. “He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest, and his mouth kept going slack.”

Trump's campaign spokesperson quickly shut down the assertion.

“None of these sources know what the hell they’re talking about and clearly have no access to any type of factual information,” Steven Cheung said in a statement. “These are the types of losers who will try to peddle fantasy as fact because they live miserable existences.”