Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Laura Loomer a 'Lost Demonic Soul' Who 'Needs Jesus' as Feud Explodes

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) ramped up her feud with diehard President Donald Trump loyalist and MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, calling her a “lost demonic soul” who “needs Jesus” after an incendiary post by Loomer against ex-Trump supporter Candace Owens. The latest beef began after Loomer fired off a post on X to Owens in which she claimed that God hated her and “we all hate you. Humanity hates you.” Loomer made the statement primarily to criticize Owens' treatment of Erika Kirk, the widow of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

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This lost demonic soul, Laura Loomer needs Jesus.



But the sad reality is that President Trump takes her hate filled demonic advice on late night phone calls. And look at his actions, he is raging in war that she and others demand.



Hate is murder. And a murderer has no eternal… pic.twitter.com/DRnuFFDhqR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2026 Source: @mtgreenee/X Candace has publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding Charlie's death.

The 32-year-old Laura, a self-described "proud Islamophobe” who has been banned or suspended from numerous social media platforms, payment processors and ride-sharing services over the course of her career, wrote, "It's why he gave Charlie to Erika and why you didn't even get to say goodbye to him." This refers to an ongoing dispute in which Laura has accused Candace of being "jealous and spiteful" toward Erika's marriage to Charlie. Candace has publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding Charlie's death and even produced an investigative series titled "Fatal Attraction" about it, which Laura condemned as harassing a grieving widow.

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene said Laura Loomer 'needs Jesus.'

Marjorie fired back with a lengthy retort, saying, “This lost demonic soul, Laura Loomer, needs Jesus. But the sad reality is that President Trump takes her hate-filled demonic advice on late-night phone calls. And look at his actions, he is raging in war that she and others demand. Hate is murder. And a murderer has no eternal life residing in them. The apostle John tells us in John 3:16: ‘For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.’" She added that "God does not hate Candace Owens, he loves her dearly. And Jesus died so that even Laura Loomer, if she were to repent and believe and walk in obedient faith in Christ, [sic]cans be forgiven and have eternal life.”

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Source: MEGA The two former allies have been sparring publicly for over a year due to differences over U.S. support for Israel.

The two former allies have been sparring publicly for over a year due to differences over U.S. support for Israel — which Marjorie has criticized and Loomer, who is Jewish, supports — and the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which Marjorie pushed for while claiming Donald wanted them covered up. Laura has responded to Marjorie's criticisms by calling her a "low-life degenerate," "fake Christian" and "Marjorie Traitor Greene," while accusing her of infidelity and corruption.

Source: MEGA The relationship reportedly soured when Marjorie refused to endorse Laura's 2022 congressional bid against a fellow Republican.