Donald Trump Laughed at After Claiming He Doesn't Like People Calling Him 'Stupid' as He Has 'a Lot of Geniuses' in His Family

"I don't like when people call me stupid," Trump, 78, grumbled to his audience. "I had great heritage, an uncle who was a great, great genius and a father who was a genius. Everybody…We have a lot of geniuses."

He then recalled a past conversation he had, during which he asked "Is there a test or something I can take to prove to these radical left maniacs that I'm much smarter than them?"