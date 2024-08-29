or
Donald Trump Laughed at After Claiming He Doesn't Like People Calling Him 'Stupid' as He Has 'a Lot of Geniuses' in His Family

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump argued against claims that he's 'stupid' at an Ohio campaign event.

Aug. 28 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump told a crowd of his supporters that he comes from a lineage of geniuses while speaking at an Ohio campaign event — but after months of rambling rants and word flubs, critics were far from convinced.

donald trump doesnt like people call him stupid geniuses family
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed his father and uncle were both 'geniuses.'

"I don't like when people call me stupid," Trump, 78, grumbled to his audience. "I had great heritage, an uncle who was a great, great genius and a father who was a genius. Everybody…We have a lot of geniuses."

He then recalled a past conversation he had, during which he asked "Is there a test or something I can take to prove to these radical left maniacs that I'm much smarter than them?"

donald trump doesnt like people call him stupid geniuses family
Source: MEGA

One Donald Trump critic joked on X that the genius may have 'skipped' a generation.

Trump critics swiftly took to X to laugh at the embattled ex-prez.

One user quipped, "If one was looking for evidence of his stupidity, this explanation could be exhibit A," and a second added, "When you have to tell people repeatedly you and your family are smart, you aren't very smart."

A third person chimed in, "Guess it embarrasses him so many notice and call it what it is," and a fourth joked the genius he referenced must have "skipped a generation" with him.

donald trump doesnt like people call him stupid geniuses family
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently claimed he would have won the 2020 election if Jesus counted the ballots.

This comes after Trump made the bizarre claim that if Jesus had counted the ballots for California in the 2020 election, he would have won the state.

Democrats play a different game. And you have ballot harvesting, but you also have people getting ballots,” he claimed during a recent interview with Dr. Phil. “I mean, in California, you have people getting seven ballots.”

donald trump doesnt like people call him stupid geniuses family
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for POTUS in the 2024 election.

“If Jesus Christ came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, OK,” he continued. “In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter — I do great with Hispanics, great, I mean at a level no Republican has ever done. But if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.”

Source: OK!

When Dr. Phil asked him if he truly meant that statement, Trump replied, "I think so. I do. I see it. I go around California, they have Trump signs all over the place. It's a very dishonest [state]; everything is mail-in. They send out 38 million ballots, I think it is."

