Donald Trump Says Melania 'Is Here in Spirit' as He's Joined by Aide Natalie Harp in Ireland Amid First Lady's Absence
Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump turned first lady Melania Trump’s absence from his Ireland trip into a punchline, telling a Dublin crowd that the transatlantic journey tested just how “friendly” she felt.
Trump, 80, traveled to Ireland to meet business leaders and attend the Irish Open golf tournament at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg. Melania, 56, stayed behind, while Trump aide Natalie Harp, 35, accompanied him.
Melania Trump Is 'Here in Spirit'
Speaking at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Dublin, Trump said his wife was watching from home and had asked him to pass along her greetings.
“My wife is here in spirit. She’s watching right now. She said, ‘Say hello,’ because she was very friendly with these two people. I said, ‘Well, why don’t you come with me?’ She said, ‘Well, it’s a seven-hour trip. Maybe I’m not that friendly,’” Trump said, drawing laughter.
The “two people” appeared to be U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Edward Walsh and his wife.
“I said, ‘Put on a Make America Great Again hat and come on. Let’s go.’ But, uh, she sends her regards,” Trump added.
A Limited Public Schedule
Melania had appeared at the Pentagon one day earlier to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, but she has maintained a relatively limited public schedule in recent months.
After going a month without appearing at a public event during the summer — even skipping the high-profile White House Correspondent’s Dinner and the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham — Melania returned in late August to mark the expansion of her Fostering the Future initiative.
“I heard you missed me. Here I am,” she joked at the White House.
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Natalie Harp Remains at Donald Trump's Side
Harp, a former One America News Network (OANN) anchor and host, began working for Trump in 2022 and has become a regular presence during his public engagements, including overseas travel and golf outings.
Nicknamed Trump’s “human printer,” Harp has reportedly handled tasks ranging from printing favorable articles and searching the internet to retrieving merchandise and suggesting possible Truth Social posts.
Melania’s spokesman, Marc Beckman, rejected suggestions of friction between the first lady and Harp during an appearance with OANN anchor Stella Escobedo, describing the aide as a “hardworking, very talented, very intelligent person.”