'Unhinged' Donald Trump Mocked After Claiming He'll Be President for '4 Years and Beyond': 'He Will Never Leave'
Donald Trump hasn't won the 2024 election, and he's already thinking about not leaving office.
"But nobody had to call me because we made the commitment. I don't have anything to say about it, and we have a good chance of saying it for four years. Four years and beyond," the 77-year-old said at a rally in Iowa on Sunday, January 14.
Of course, people weren't too caught off guard by the remarks. One person wrote, "Not surprised he said it out loud. He truly didn't want to leave the White House the first time. And if he gets in again it'll be a Trump Dynasty," while another said, "That’s was his plan since coming down the escalator."
A third person added, "His heart and mind will give out before then. I mean seriously, Gramps doesn't even know where he is anymore!" while a fourth said, "He’s promising to be their dictator."
A fifth person warned: "People need to wise the F--- up. If that unhinged orange demon gets in the white house again, he will never leave and America will be over."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been known to comment on his leadership tactics.
In December, Trump made a scary promise while speaking to Sean Hannity.
“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” the TV personality asked the former president, to which he replied he would only be a "dictator" on "day one" of being in the White House if he wins the 2024 election.
“I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill," he replied, but Hannity pointed out: "That's not retribution."
“We love this guy. He says, ‘You’re not gonna be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, other than day one.’ We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator, ok?” he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump later claimed he was just kidding about the shocking remarks.
"Fake News writer Peter 'Obama' Baker of the Failing New York Times (READERSHIP & SUBSCRIPTIONS WAY DOWN FROM THE GOOD OL’ TRUMP YEARS!), whose claim to fame is that, 'he will never write anything good about the GREAT job President Trump did,' just wrote, in a major, front page story, that I want to be a Dictator, but doesn’t mention it was said in a joking manner, and completed with 'but only for a day, because I’m going to close the Border, and DRILL, DRILL, DRILL,' a much different attitude and meaning!" the businessman wrote on Truth Social about White House correspondent Peter Baker and the newspaper, as they reportedly didn't accurate report on his conversation with Hannity.