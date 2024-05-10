'Idiot' Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He's Able to Focus on His Campaign and Trial at the Same Time Because He's 'Very Ambidextrous'
Is that how Donald Trump gets everything done? When the ex-president, 77, was asked how he can focus on his campaign and hush money trial at the same time, he gave an interesting answer.
"I am able to put it aside and think about other things. I am very ambidextrous, so to speak. I can do a lot of things at one time, and I am willing to do and able to do things like lots of different things," he said as he didn't seem to understand what "ambidextrous" means.
Of course, people weighed in on Trump's knowledge of the meaning. One person wrote, "He can also campaign right and left handed," while another referred to a word he made up in the past, joking, "Must be tough writing 'covfefe' with both hands at the same time."
A third person added, "He’s a f------- idiot."
This is hardly the first time Trump has struggled recently.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-president had trouble saying "infrastructure" in his latest speech on Wednesday, May 1.
In a new video clip uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president said: "1.2 trillion dollars for their fake..." before slurring his words.
"Even while staring down the teleprompter he keeps doing this," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the clip.
Trump's mental fitness has been called into question over the past few months, and according to a top psychiatrist, there's "overwhelming" evidence the businessman is suffering from dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.
Despite the gaffes, Trump insists he's all there.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” he said in January about participating in a cognitive test. “And I took it, and I aced it.”
“And let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale,” he added as the crowd burst into laughter. “Which one is the whale? Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s ‘multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.’ They have plenty of tough stuff.”