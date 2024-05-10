'Idiot' Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He's Able to Focus on His Campaign and Trial at the Same Time Because He's 'Very Ambidextrous'

"I am able to put it aside and think about other things. I am very ambidextrous, so to speak. I can do a lot of things at one time, and I am willing to do and able to do things like lots of different things," he said as he didn't seem to understand what "ambidextrous" means.

Of course, people weighed in on Trump's knowledge of the meaning. One person wrote, "He can also campaign right and left handed," while another referred to a word he made up in the past, joking, "Must be tough writing 'covfefe' with both hands at the same time."

A third person added, "He’s a f------- idiot."