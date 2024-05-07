One man barely shouted "Madam Vice President-" when Harris lifted up her bag of food. "Shrimp and grits! You wanted to know?" she asked playfully, implying that they had been about to inquire about her lunch options.

The politician's response sparked a couple of short laughs, but the first journalist was not deterred. "Hamas says it accepted a cease-fire deal," he continued. "Your reaction?"

Harris did not respond to the question as she was ushered into a black SUV.