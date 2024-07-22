Donald Trump Supporters Are 'Freaking Out' He's the 'Oldest Guy in the Race' as Joe Biden Ends Campaign, Joe Scarborough Claims

“I’ve heard from inside the Trump campaign for some time right now that the one thing Donald Trump feared was not having Joe Biden to run against,” Scarborough said. “If you talk about boxing, he was used to going against Biden, right? So, what have they done? They’ve switched it up — it’s going to be a southpaw now.”

The news personality added that much of the concern stems from the fact that Trump is now "the oldest guy in the race by a longshot." The idea he wouldn't face Biden in the election also reportedly scared the 78-year-old as he's spent months painting Biden as too old and incoherent to be president, while also dodging allegations about his own physical health and cognitive abilities.