Donald Trump Supporters Are 'Freaking Out' He's the 'Oldest Guy in the Race' as Joe Biden Ends Campaign, Joe Scarborough Claims
Joe Scarborough claimed Republicans have been "freaking out" since President Joe Biden stepped down from his 2024 election campaign on the Monday, July 22, installment of Morning Joe.
“I’ve heard from inside the Trump campaign for some time right now that the one thing Donald Trump feared was not having Joe Biden to run against,” Scarborough said. “If you talk about boxing, he was used to going against Biden, right? So, what have they done? They’ve switched it up — it’s going to be a southpaw now.”
The news personality added that much of the concern stems from the fact that Trump is now "the oldest guy in the race by a longshot." The idea he wouldn't face Biden in the election also reportedly scared the 78-year-old as he's spent months painting Biden as too old and incoherent to be president, while also dodging allegations about his own physical health and cognitive abilities.
Scarborough continued, "Now you’re hearing [Speaker of the House] Mike Johnson, you’re hearing all these people just freak out: ‘This is illegal, you can’t do this. You can’t decide at a convention who your nominee is going to be. You can’t let the delegates decide.’ Well yeah, you can."
"It’s one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard in my life," he added. "But again, the fact they’re freaking out so much has to excite a Democratic party that was really at its lowest of any party that I’ve seen since Watergate.”
As OK! previously reported, Biden stepped down from his campaign on Sunday, July 21, and officially gave his endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," he continued. "Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."