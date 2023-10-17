Donald Trump Claims His Campaign Is Being 'Railroaded' by 'Biden and His Thugs' After Judge Issues Gag Order

"This is a rigged situation. And our country can’t stand these things. And the people of our country understand that," he said outside of a New York courtroom on Tuesday, October 17. "We’re being railroaded ... You saw yesterday where they take away my right to speak, I won’t be able to speak like I’m speaking to you."

"And I’m not saying anything. Well, I’m saying the truth," he corrected himself. "I won’t be able to do this with that trial. Because the judge, which of course, we’re appealing, because the judge said basically I don’t have a right to speak. And I’m the number one candidate leaving the Republicans by 55 or 60 points. That should be over."