Donald Trump Claims His Campaign Is Being 'Railroaded' by 'Biden and His Thugs' After Judge Issues Gag Order

Oct. 17 2023, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was issued a partial gag order by Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday, October 16, barring the embattled former POTUS from "publicly targeting" Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith and others associated with his upcoming federal January 6 trial.

The following day, Trump alleged that the Biden administration was purposely attempting to stifle his campaign with the court order while ranting to reporters.

"This is a rigged situation. And our country can’t stand these things. And the people of our country understand that," he said outside of a New York courtroom on Tuesday, October 17. "We’re being railroaded ... You saw yesterday where they take away my right to speak, I won’t be able to speak like I’m speaking to you."

"And I’m not saying anything. Well, I’m saying the truth," he corrected himself. "I won’t be able to do this with that trial. Because the judge, which of course, we’re appealing, because the judge said basically I don’t have a right to speak. And I’m the number one candidate leaving the Republicans by 55 or 60 points. That should be over."

"That’s all coming out of the Department of Justice. It’s all set up by Biden and his thugs that he’s surrounded with, to try and sneak out in election victory that he’s not entitled to win because he’s been the worst president in the history of our country," he concluded.

As OK! previously reported, Judge Chutkan issued the gag order on Monday, claiming: "First Amendment protections yield to the administration of justice and to the protection of witnesses. His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify … public servants who are simply doing their job."

Trump is currently facing 91 felony counts across four indictments.

However, the 77-year-old slammed the judge's decision, insisting they wanted to "take away" his voice.

"You know what a gag order is?" he asked a crowd at an Iowa rally on Monday. "You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly. But what they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again."

