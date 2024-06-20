Vocal Trump critic and Editor-in-Chief of Meidas Touch Ron Filipkowski shared the clip of the convicted ex-president in a post that read, "Trump arrives in WI today, and again waves to nobody."

The comments of his post were flooded by people taking jabs at the New York businessman-turned-GOP leader, poking fun at the pride he constantly boasts about his turnouts.

One user wrote, "Hello busy ramp workers who are ignoring me and doing their important jobs! ... Hi Secret Service guys who I just saw ten minutes ago when you got off the plane! ... Oh look, some plants. Hi plants!!! Gosh, I’m so popular!"

Another person joked, "Check out that crowd size! Tomorrow’s Fox News Headline…. Trump lands in Wisconsin to record-breaking crowds."

A third person commented, "For just one day, I wish I could know what it would be like to constantly live in a fantasy world where reality is what you want it to be. It's so hard having a fully functioning brain."