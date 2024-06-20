'Check Out That Crowd Size!': Donald Trump Caught Awkwardly Waving at Nobody After Arriving in Wisconsin
Former President Donald Trump faced backlash after getting caught on camera waving at a nonexistent crowd during his recent campaign trip to Wisconsin.
A video posted on social media showed Trump waving toward what seemed to be a crowd. However, critics pointed out that, as the footage panned over, it only captured a car, a few bodyguards and Secret Service members.
Margo Martin, Trump's deputy director of communications, shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking the controversy.
The accusations that Trump is "waving to nobody" in various videos have stirred discussions online regarding the former president's mental state.
Vocal Trump critic and Editor-in-Chief of Meidas Touch Ron Filipkowski shared the clip of the convicted ex-president in a post that read, "Trump arrives in WI today, and again waves to nobody."
The comments of his post were flooded by people taking jabs at the New York businessman-turned-GOP leader, poking fun at the pride he constantly boasts about his turnouts.
One user wrote, "Hello busy ramp workers who are ignoring me and doing their important jobs! ... Hi Secret Service guys who I just saw ten minutes ago when you got off the plane! ... Oh look, some plants. Hi plants!!! Gosh, I’m so popular!"
Another person joked, "Check out that crowd size! Tomorrow’s Fox News Headline…. Trump lands in Wisconsin to record-breaking crowds."
A third person commented, "For just one day, I wish I could know what it would be like to constantly live in a fantasy world where reality is what you want it to be. It's so hard having a fully functioning brain."
Additional videos circulating on social media depict Trump waving in different settings, such as outside Trump Tower in New York and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.
The fact-checking website Snopes says that it is unclear whether Trump was waving at people sitting in the grandstands at the venue or whether he was filming to create footage his team could later edit to make it look like he was waving to fans.
"This is nothing more than fake news being peddled by those who suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Biden and his loser cronies should stop using cheap fakes to gaslight the American people," Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, told outlets.
As OK! previously reported, Trump previously caught flack for pretending to interact with non-existent supporters as he boarded his plane earlier this month.