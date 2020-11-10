He’s not going to like this! President Donald Trump has been the victim of a cyber prank following his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

When you go to the website www.Loser.com, it automatically redirects you to Trump’s Wikipedia page.

The word “loser” has a significant meaning to the President. He has called many people he views as against him the hurtful word, such as Howard Stern, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie O’Donnell.

The domain name is owned by US IT worker Brian Connelly, who has owned it since the 1990s and has used it to troll various politicians and celebrities. In 2000, loser.com redirected to the campaign website of Al Gore, while in 2015 it sent users to Kanye West’s Wikipedia page.

Connelly hasn’t yet found a way to make money off the site though. “Loser.com is something that’s hard to wrap your head around in making financially viable,” he told The Next Web in 2016. “You can’t go out and ask people to invest in a loser!” In 2016, a Pennsylvania college student tried to obtain Trump’s tax returns — six days before the election — through what he called a “prank” and was convicted of cybersecurity violations.

While Twitter is Trump’s chosen method to deliver angry early morning messages to his followers, when you search the word “loser,” it now predominantly is filled with Tweets regarding the 45th President.

OK! previously reported that although President Trump and members of his inner circle — including sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — do not wish to concede this election and are still claiming fraud, Melania has been pleading for him to accept the loss and bow out gracefully.

Sources told OK! that after the Trumps leave the White House in January, Donald is expected to retreat to Mar-a-Lago — his home in Florida — however Melania is wanting to head back to New York.

“For the past four years Melania has missed her life in New York. She loves the city and the lifestyle she used to have and cannot wait to get it back at Trump Tower. She basically put her life on hold to be with her husband in D.C. She never wanted any of this,” an insider told “Naughty But Nice” podcast host Rob Shuter.

“But it isn’t just her life that she wants to return to normal, it’s her sons too. Even people that don’t like this First Lady will admit that she is a great mom. Barron will be her focus post White House,” the source continued.

“Currently he is remote learning from home with his school in Potomac, [Md.], due to the pandemic, but Melania is looking into new schools right now.”

Insiders add that another location the Trump family is considering full-time is their home in Bedminster, N.J.