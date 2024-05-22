Election Shocker: Nikki Haley Endorses Donald Trump After Claiming His Presidency Would Be 'Suicide' for the Country

"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times," she said. "I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me."

Critics on social media slammed Haley for her shocking decision to publicly endorse Trump — who is also the first former president to ever face criminal charges in U.S. history.

"She basically is saying she has no morals and would rather end democracy," one X user wrote, and a second chimed in, "Abandoning all dignity so she can briefly enter the VP conversation before someone else is picked."