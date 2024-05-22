Election Shocker: Nikki Haley Endorses Donald Trump After Claiming His Presidency Would Be 'Suicide' for the Country
Nikki Haley confirmed she would be voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 election while speaking at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Wednesday, May 22.
The former presidential hopeful expressed that she had doubts about the 77-year-old's abilities, but still slammed President Joe Biden as a bigger "catastrophe."
"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times," she said. "I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me."
Critics on social media slammed Haley for her shocking decision to publicly endorse Trump — who is also the first former president to ever face criminal charges in U.S. history.
"She basically is saying she has no morals and would rather end democracy," one X user wrote, and a second chimed in, "Abandoning all dignity so she can briefly enter the VP conversation before someone else is picked."
This comes only three months after Haley claimed "we can’t have someone that sits and mocks men and women trying to protect America" as president, following Trump's controversial remarks about U.S. military members — including her husband.
"It’s a pattern of chaos," she said at the time. "It’s a pattern of irresponsibility."
That same month, she ripped the embattled ex-prez's campaign yet again.
"You have to see the writing on the wall, you have to see the hole in the ship," she continued. "And if you don't see the hole in the ship, we're all going to go down."
"This may be his survival mode to pay his legal fees and get out of some sort of legal peril, but this is like suicide for our country," the 52-year-old claimed. "We've got to realize that if we don't have someone who can win a general election, all we are doing is caving to the socialist left."
On Wednesday, March 6, Haley suspended her own presidential campaign after performing poorly on Super Tuesday.
"I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," she said. "In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. I wish anyone well who would be America’s president. This is now his time for choosing."